HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Friday that Clarion County has reported an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the county's total to 26. Venango and Forest counties reported no new cases.
In addition, Crawford County reported seven new cases, pushing its total cases to 30. Mercer County has one new case, giving it 107, and that county also reported its fifth coronavirus-related death.
The state reported 693 new cases and now has 70,735 total cases — 68,765 confirmed and 1,970 probable — with 5,280 among health care workers.
The additional statewide cases reported Friday, which is an increase of 68 over the number of new cases reported Thursday, marks the 19th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 23rd in the past 27.
The state reported no additional deaths in the tri-county area. Across the state, there were 91 new deaths reported Friday, which is 17 fewer than the number of additional deaths reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 5,464.
No new cases were reported from the tri-county area's nursing or personal care facilities. Statewide, there were 179 cases reported Friday, which is a decrease of 24 from the number of cases reported Thursday.
According to the state, there are now 15,335 resident cases and 2,565 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases are in Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, according to the state, is 3,517, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
There are 1,290 people in the tri-county area among the 366,970 statewide who have tested negative for the virus.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Area health systems
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 986 total tests through Thursday, including 710 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 32 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, there is one suspected COVID-19 in-patient at Clarion Hospital. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Effective Monday, BHS said, surgeries and procedures "will proceed to 100% capacity." Pre-procedure testing requirements remain unchanged.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."