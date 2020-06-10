HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in Clarion County, but no additional cases in Venango or Forest counties.
Clarion County now has 30 total cases, all confirmed. Venango County stands at 16 total cases — 13 confirmed and three probable — and Forest County holds at seven total cases — five confirmed and two probable.
In addition, the state reported one new case from Mercer County, pushing its total to 114 — 101 confirmed and 13 probable. No new cases were reported in Crawford County. That county has 31 total cases — 24 confirmed and seven probable.
Statewide on Wednesday, 410 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 76,846 — 74,684 confirmed and 2,162 probable — with 5,837 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Wednesday is a decrease of 83 from the number of new cases reported Tuesday, and it marks the third consecutive day of under 500 new cases reported. It also marks the 31st consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 35th in the past 39.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Wednesday.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported Wednesday from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Wednesday, there were 48 additional deaths reported, pushing the statewide total to 6,062.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,309 resident cases and 2,845 cases among employees, for a total of 19,154 at 623 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 4,119.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 72%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,585. Statewide, there are 466,964 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state and area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,188 total tests through Tuesday, including 820 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 35 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, there are no COVID-19 in-patients at Clarion Hospital.