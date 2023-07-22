Hundreds of volunteers and 4-H members have been working at a feverish pace to prepare for Sunday’s opening of the Clarion County Fair.
“We had two 4-H work nights,” Fair Board president Josh Minich said Thursday. “The kids are setting up stalls for their animals.”
Minich said the Redbank Valley Municipal Park crew has been mowing and clearing out limbs, and the fair crew put down fresh gravel and put in new handicapped ramps at the barns at the fairgrounds on Route 28 north of New Bethlehem.
“This is the 85th anniversary of the fair and we are putting up fair memorabilia around the grounds,” Minich said. “We even found the original premium book from 1936 when it was the farmers and merchants picnic. It’s pretty neat to have been around that long.”
“Nobody can go to the fair without hitting the food stands,” said Minich. “This year we have more food stands than ever. You name it and we have it.”
The fair received a matching grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was able to put $60,000 into an electrical upgrade.
“We have full barns,” said Minich. “There will be 4-H shows going on all week and the home and garden show will be in the skating rink.”
Minich said there will also be various local speakers who will do demonstrations so that if anyone wants to learn a skill they have the opportunity.
Bartlebaugh Amusements will provide the carnival, and Minich said the company, which the fair is using for the first time, is bringing new and bigger rides.
The daily free shows include the High Flying Pages, Tumbleweed Crossing, Rock & Roll Pet Store and First Bite Fishing Tanks.
“The Tumbleweed Crossing is a Wild West show,” said Minich. “They change it up every day so you don’t see the same show twice. They do shootouts and comedy.”
The track will be used extensively during the week.
Monday night is the ATV drag races and pit bike races. There will be drag races for the adult mini-bikes and whatever rolls.
Tuesday will feature truck pulls which have been separated this year from the tractor pulls.
Wednesday is a half-price day with Charlie Wyant’s horse show followed by semi-pro wrestlers.
Thursday night is the demo-dogs demolition derby.
“We do the kids power wheels first and then go into compact cars and full-size street stock and windshield class. We pack a lot of cars because we have a high premium,” Minich said.
There will be two tracks Friday for the tractor pull. One will be for antique tractors and the other for sanctioned tractors so they will be pulling for points.
The 4-H livestock sale is also on Friday.
“That is a big part of the fair for these kids. They work all year raising these animals and they see what it is about to sell them,” Minich said.
On Saturday, July 29, the rides will open twice from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until closing.
“That night we will have the full demo derby with trucks, minivans and full sized cars. It is always a crowd pleaser,” said Minich.
“I have some amazing people on the fair board and each of them has their own specialty. They pool their talents and that makes for an excellent fair,” Minich said. “I can’t say enough for the volunteers. They have a passion in their hearts for the fair, agriculture and the community,” he added.
Minich said there should be no problem with parking as neighbors have agreed to let the fair use their properties.
And if things get extremely busy, the gates will be opened and people will be able to park inside the park.
“We can’t run out of room,” Minich said.