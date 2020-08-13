HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Forest and Clarion counties both reported new cases of COVID-19.
Forest County reported an additional positive case, bringing the county's total to 11 (eight confirmed and three probable). Clarion County reported an additional probable case for 84 total cases (79 confirmed and five probable).
Venango County holds at 67 total cases (52 confirmed and 15 probable), the state said.
Crawford County removed one confirmed case, according to the state. The county now has 161 total cases (138 confirmed and 23 probable).
Mercer County, according to the state, reported an additional 12 cases, giving it a total of 468. The county also changed the designation of 10 probable cases to confirmed, pushing the county's total of confirmed cases to 413 and lowering the probable cases to 55.
The state on Thursday reported 991 new statewide positive cases, 142 more than the number of additional cases reported Wednesday, raising the total to 122,121 (118,731 confirmed and 3,390 probable). There are 8,790 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Thursday marks the 16th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 93rd in the past 102.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area, the state said. Statewide, there were 24 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,409.
Care facilities
- The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities says there are now 20,244 resident cases and 4,192 cases among employees for a total of 24,436 at 888 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said an additional 25 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 5,037.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%, an increase of 1% over what was reported Tuesday.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 6 and Wednesday is 162,548, including 5,416 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus through Thursday, the state said, is 6,416. Statewide, there have been 1,288,873 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).