Clarion, Forest counties report more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
The additional death brings Clarion County's total to 88.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported 12 new cases (eight confirmed and four probable) and Forest County reported one additional confirmed case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,795 cases (1,785 confirmed and 1,010 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,392 cases (1,336 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Venango County, the state said, converted two probable cases to confirmed. The changes leave the county at a cumulative total of 3,496 cases (2,805 confirmed and 691 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 143 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported seven new confirmed cases and converted one probable case to confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 6,627 cases (5,251 confirmed and 1,376 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight new probable cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 8,447 cases (6,678 confirmed and 1,769 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 246.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 3,623 new statewide positive cases, raising the cumulative total to 1,000,240 cases (853,113 confirmed and 147,127 probable). There are 26,251 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 1,652 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 351 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 41 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 24,917, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows there were no new cases reported in the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, subtracted one resident case, giving the county 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 69,021 resident cases and 14,160 cases among employees for a total of 83,181 cases at 1,572 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,890 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."