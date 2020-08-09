HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Forest County reported one new confirmed case on Saturday.
Clarion County now has 80 total cases (77 confirmed and three probable); Forest County has 10 total cases (seven confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, according to the state, Venango County remains at 63 total cases (48 confirmed and 15 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 11 additional confirmed cases and seven new probable cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the county had 15 additional confirmed cases. The county now has 437 total cases (377 confirmed and 60 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the county had two additional confirmed cases. The county now has 144 total cases (125 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Sunday reported 760 new statewide positive cases, 53 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Saturday, raising the total to 118,852 (115,505 confirmed and 3,347 probable). There are 8,644 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Sunday marks the 12th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 89th in the past 98.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there was one additional death reported, pushing the total to 7,314.
Care facilities
-According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 19,968 resident cases and 4,153 cases among employees, for a total of 24,121 at 877 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
-The state said no additional deaths were reported from nursing and personal care facilities on Sunday. On Saturday, seven new deaths were reported. The statewide total is 4,975.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
-The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 1 and Friday is 150,527, including 5,231 positive results, according to the state.
-The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus through Sunday, the state said, is 6,182. Statewide, there have been 1,228,358 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).