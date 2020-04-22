HARRISBURG — The state on Wednesday reported an additional 1,156 positive cases of COVID-19, including one each in Clarion and Armstrong counties and two each in Butler and Erie counties. The state also reported an additional death from Butler County.
There were no new positive cases reported by the state from Venango, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Mercer or Warren counties.
The number of new positive cases pushed the statewide total to 35,684.
The state also reported 58 additional deaths among positive and probable cases, including the latest one from Butler County, bringing the statewide total to 1,622. That total includes one each in Clarion, Mercer and Warren counties; seven in Butler County; and two in Armstrong County.
All patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties, according to the state.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County and two residents in Erie County.
Of statewide total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County, according to the state.
There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative for the virus, the state said. That total includes 191 in Venango County, 384 in Clarion County, 20 in Forest County, 555 in Crawford County, 538 in Mercer County, 1,876 in Butler County, 262 in Jefferson County, 1,351 in Erie County, 137 in Warren County and 505 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 510 total tests through Tuesday, including 424 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 19 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has one positive COVID-19 in-patient.
— BHS also reported Wednesday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,330 total tests through Tuesday, including 1,729 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 182 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Four of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and four are suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Wednesday reported it had conducted a total of 454 tests, 14 of which were positive and 430 of which were negative. The remaining 10 tests are pending.
Of its positives cases, MMC said, 12 patients are Crawford County residents and two are Ohio residents.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 92 (2 deaths); Allegheny, 1,088 (74 deaths); Armstrong, 39 (2 deaths); Beaver, 317 (47 deaths); Bedford, 16 (1 death); Berks, 2,069 (85 deaths); Blair, 14; Bradford, 29 (5 deaths); Bucks, 2,004 (126 deaths); Butler, 164 (7 deaths); Cambria, 21 (2 deaths); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 154 (11 deaths); Centre, 76 (2 deaths); Chester, 950 (67 deaths); Clarion, 19 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 13; Columbia, 239 (7 deaths); Crawford, 17; Cumberland, 207 (6 deaths); Dauphin, 422 (13 deaths); Delaware, 2,757 (123 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 62; Fayette, 70 (3 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 152 (10 deaths); Fulton, 2; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 15; Indiana, 56 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 3; Juniata, 73; Lackawanna, 682 (57 deaths); Lancaster, 1,326 (86 deaths); Lawrence, 61 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 535 (8 deaths); Lehigh, 2,374 (49 deaths); Luzerne, 1,848 (60 deaths); Lycoming, 43 (2 deaths); McKean, 5; Mercer, 59 (1 death); Mifflin, 22; Monroe, 1,015 (48 deaths); Montgomery, 3,294 (230 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,591 (44 deaths); Northumberland, 77; Perry, 23 (1 death); Philadelphia, 9,696 (365 deaths); Pike, 317 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 283 (7 deaths); Snyder, 31 (1 death); Somerset, 19; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 71 (4 deaths); Tioga, 15 (2 deaths); Union, 30; Venango, 6; Warren, 2 (1 death); Washington, 87 (2 deaths); Wayne, 86 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 300 (20 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (1 death); York, 531 (14 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (39%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (25%)