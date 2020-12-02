Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.
BHS said Clarion Hospital currently has 27 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, seven of whom are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS said it expects the number of cases will continue to grow and has suspended nonemergency, elective surgeries and procedures that require an in-patient stay. Outpatient procedures will continue.
Nurses from various areas of BHS are being temporarily reassigned to the areas of greatest need.