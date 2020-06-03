HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Perkins Road in Clarion is among five "soft launch" sites to begin operation for drive-through COVID-19 testing.
The site will open Wednesday.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday to test up to 50 registered patients. Registration is required one day in advance, according to a department news release.
At this time, the department said, tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians. Patients must create an account on Quest Diagnostic's patient portal and answer eligibility questions.
The site will be available for appointment scheduling at 6 p.m. today.
Patients will schedule an appointment time, print a voucher and bring the voucher to the the appointment, the department said. Patients will receive an email with test results within 24 to 48 hours, and physicians will call any patient who has a positive test result.
Additional testing sites will be announced in upcoming days and will be listed on the department’s website.
The department said it has reached its testing goals in May, with more than 283,000 COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported. The department achieved its 2 percent testing goal for the month by more than 11 percent.