STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Area School District's in-person classes have been canceled through Wednesday and about 92 people are now under quarantine as a result of two positive cases that have been reported in the school district.
According to Superintendent Amy J. Glasl in a letter posted to the district's website, the high school and elementary school each has reported a positive case.
Glasl's letter said 71 people were asked to quarantine Saturday after being contact-traced to the elementary school case, and 21 people were already under quarantine due to the high school's case reported last week.
Glasl's letter said students were expected to complete remote learning due to the district needing more time to work with the state Department of Health and allow for the buildings to be deep-cleaned.
Another letter by Glasl that was posted to the district's website on Monday evening said the state Department of Health did not contact the district back on Monday, so remote learning will continue through Wednesday.
Remote learning was already planned for the students on Wednesday as a part of the district's regularly scheduled "Remote Wednesday" learning.
Glasl's second letter said she will be in touch with parents as soon as the district is given further guidance from the Department of Health.