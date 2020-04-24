HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced an additional 1,599 positive COVID-19 cases — including two in Clarion County and four each in Mercer, Butler and Erie counties — to push the statewide total to 38,652.
The state reported no new cases from Venango, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
The additional statewide positive cases reported Friday are an increase of 230 over the new positive cases reported Thursday.
The state on Friday reported 1,492 confirmed deaths. On Thursday, 1,421 confirmed deaths had been reported.
The state is now including probable deaths in its tally. A probable death is one in which a coroner or medical examiner listed COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.
All COVID-19 patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,153 resident cases of COVID-19, and 726 cases among employees, for a total of 6,879 at 418 distinct facilities in 40 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, one resident in Armstrong County and two residents and one employee in Erie County.
Of statewide total deaths, 903 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County, according to the state.
There are 147,491 patients who have tested negative for the virus, the state said. That total includes 215 in Venango County, 450 in Clarion County, 24 in Forest County, 611 in Crawford County, 613 in Mercer County, 1,978 in Butler County, 287 in Jefferson County, 1,492 in Erie County, 149 in Warren County and 574 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 540 total tests through Thursday, including 445 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 20 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Friday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,410 total tests through Thursday, including 1,781 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 192 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, there are 12 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Seven of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and five are suspected of having it. No COVID-19 patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS said a steering committee is studying the safest way to resume elective procedures and surgeries. Among issues being considered are patient selection, testing criteria and dates to resume certain services.
— Meadville Medical Center on Friday reported it had conducted a total of 472 tests, 14 of which were positive and 436 of which were negative. The remaining 22 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 110 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,177 (71 deaths); Armstrong, 43 (2 deaths); Beaver, 337 (46 deaths); Bedford, 21 (1 death); Berks, 2,339 (87 deaths); Blair, 19; Bradford, 28 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,283 (128 deaths); Butler, 168 (6 deaths); Cambria, 20 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 160 (12 deaths); Centre, 77 (1 death); Chester, 1,064 (77 deaths); Clarion, 22 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 17; Columbia, 252 (7 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 240 (8 deaths); Dauphin, 468 (19 deaths); Delaware, 3,055 (129 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 72; Fayette, 75 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 164 (1 death); Fulton, 2; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 20; Indiana, 62 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 77; Lackawanna, 735 (61 deaths); Lancaster, 1,451 (74 deaths); Lawrence, 61 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 575 (6 deaths); Lehigh, 2,478 (49 deaths); Luzerne, 1,921 (62 deaths); Lycoming, 48; McKean, 5; Mercer, 64 (1 death); Mifflin, 26; Monroe, 1,037 (44 deaths); Montgomery, 3,525 (208 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,716 (46 deaths); Northumberland, 84; Perry, 25 (1 death); Philadelphia, 10,507 (272 deaths); Pike, 338 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 300 (5 deaths); Snyder, 31 (1 death); Somerset, 22; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 76 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 31; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 96 (2 deaths); Wayne, 88 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 317 (17 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (2 deaths); York, 563 (8 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (25%)