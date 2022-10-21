Clarion nonprofit provides support during and after unplanned pregnancy

Next Step Director Hillary Theiss talks with a staff member at the organization’s office at 140 Greenville Ave. in Clarion. These days, Theiss said, her nonprofit is seeing “more and more single moms.”

 By Randy Bartley

CLARION — At least two-dozen Clarion-area women every year find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. They often are alone and face an uncertain future. That is where Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services can help with its free services.

“At Next Step, typically the women we are serving are facing an unplanned pregnancy. We try to help them walk through this,” said the nonprofit’s director, Hillary Theiss. “We are seeing more and more women with a lack of support, a lack of resources and a lack of a healthy support system.”

Theiss said Next Step typically sees between 22 and 27 women every year.

“We are seeing more and more single moms. They may already have a toddler or two,” she said. “It may be that they lack that family nucleolus or the partner may not be involved in that relationship.

“Maybe they already have kids, and it is really just empowering the women to make healthy decisions not only during their pregnancies but in her relationships with family and current children.”

Fathers are not left out of the program.

“We are for dads. We believe dads are the champions of the family,” Theiss said. “That may not mean that they get married. It is about encouraging moms and dads ... There needs to be that balance of encouraging both parties.”

Theiss said there can be “a lack of motivation” to come in for the free services.

“Sometimes, the mother is trying to make what little money she can and it becomes a vicious cycle,” she said. “They feel they have fallen so far into this pit that they don’t know how to get out. Sometimes, it is a just a lack of knowing what is available to them.”

‘The full picture’

Next Step doesn’t advocate for abortion, and Theiss believes the best avenue is education.

“They need to have the full picture,” she said. “We want to learn what their concerns, what their fears are. We want to understand what is moving them forward during their pregnancy.

“Sometimes, they are leaning toward abortion and sometimes they are leaning toward carrying the pregnancy. We want them to understand the full scope of every decision they make. We talk about their next step.”

Theiss said, from her perspective, teen pregnancy rates have leveled out. “We are empowering teenagers to make healthy choices in their own life despite what they might be seeing in their own family or in the media.”

Kids, she said, are just seeing the elegant or attractive side of a lot of things.

“They glamorize everything. They glamorize violence, drugs and sex,” Theiss said. “We can’t have a steady diet of things that are harmful and expect teens and adults to make life-giving decisions. It is really damaging for kids than for teenagers.”

Theiss said so much of the problem has to do with “breakdown” she has seen in the family structure.

“You see a lot more broken women coming through the door,” she said. “They may have gone through the divorce of their parents or some kind of trauma or abuse. When we are broken, we can’t make full-picture decisions.

“Part of it is knowing there is support for them. We walk them through the pregnancy and after. So much of what we do in our courses is to take them beyond the pregnancy. It is about the whole woman. It is about her relationships with her family, it’s the full picture.”

After the birth

Theiss said options and other topics are discussed that include adoption, parenting and infant care. Next Step offers classes for labor, delivery, breast-feeding and those that focus on the mother.

“It is a one-on-one support system,” she said. “A woman has to care for herself after pregnancy. She might go through an ebb and flow of sadness. We help her navigate some of the things that go with pregnancy.”

Next Step has a nursery nook for needed supplies.

“When they enroll in the program, they can earn ‘baby bucks’ that can be used for any number of items, from clothing to diapers, all of the bits and pieces that are needed,” Theiss said.

“All of this comes from our terrific supporters, including one church that gives to the nursery. We do accept donations. It allows people in our community to help in a different way. People who are done having kids can donate their used items.”

She said unplanned pregnancies are going to be “a fact of life through the end of time,” but “there needs to be education on abstinence and contraceptive devices” that can’t become “a crutch.”

Parents, Theiss said, should be the “primary educators” of their children. “That should be the parent’s role.”

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com.

