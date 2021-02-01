Clarion panel's donation will help 20 businesses

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority.
The funds will provide $3,000 forgivable loans to 20 local small businesses to aid in funding indispensable needs and operational costs associated with ensuring the doors can remain open for businesses during this challenging time, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania 30-Day Fund.
“Like so many, we were concerned about the impact and long-term implications the pandemic would have on our small business community in Clarion County — especially knowing many were not fortunate enough to receive government funding,” said Eric Funk, vice president of the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).
“Through the passionate dedication to finding creative funding solutions displayed by IDA board member Larry Gourley and our partners at the Clarion County Economic Development Corp., we were introduced to the PA 30 Day Fund,” Funk added. “Immediately, we knew that through their support and our donation of $60,000, we could create a lifeline that would allow businesses to keep the lights on.”
Mechanistic Brewing Co., a Clarion County-based craft brewpub, was the recipient of a forgivable loan from PA 30 Day Fund in July that enabled the business to navigate everything from staffing and vendor challenges and canceled events to statewide regulations and property damage, the press release said.
Inspired by the support offered to their business, Mechanistic Brewing owners Chelsea and George Alexander have shared their story and furthered support for small businesses within the county, the press release said.
“2020 has been challenging for all businesses, and we were not immune,” Chelsea Alexander said. “Mechanistic Brewing was hit with wave after wave of bad news, and I was feeling tremendously defeated. Then I received a call from PA 30 Day Fund that we had been selected to receive a $3,000 forgivable loan, and this couldn't have come at a better time financially for us,” she added.
Alexander said “it was evident that other Clarion County businesses could use this level of support now more than ever. My goal in sharing my experience with economic development leaders in Clarion County was to allow other businesses to feel this emotional boost to keep going through this health crisis, and I’m so thrilled to see all that is being done.”
Anyone who wants to submit an application for a forgivable loan to the PA 30 Day Fund, make a donation or learn more about the non-profit and its mission can visit the fund’s website at https://pa30dayfund.com/ or go to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.