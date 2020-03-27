One of the two Clarion Hospital patients suspected of suffering from the coronavirus has tested positive for COVID-19 and one Butler Memorial Hospital patient who had tested positive for the virus has died, according to a news release from Butler Health System.
BHS also reported that 14 other patients at Butler Memorial Hospital are suspected of having the virus and that seven of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The Clarion Hospital patient who tested positive and the hospital's patient suspected of having the virus are in the hospital's intensive care unit, according to the release.
No further information on either Clarion Hospital case was available.
BHS reported that it had conducted 788 tests for the virus, including 103 at Clarion Hospital's outdoor facility and 562 at Butler Memorial Hospital's outdoor facility.