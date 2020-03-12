CLARION — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Clarion University to suspend face-to-face instruction beginning Monday until further notice, according to a university news release.
Classes will continue in an online or alternative format, and individual faculty members will determine how their respective classes will be delivered, the release said.
"We are continuing to carefully monitor the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a potentially serious respiratory illness," said Dale-Elizabeth Pehrrson, the university's president. "The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our primary concern.
"By suspending face-to-face instruction, we are giving students the choice to complete their class work from home or to stay on campus. We advise students to talk with their families to make the best decision for their individual situations."
If students who live in campus housing choose to leave campus, they will not be able to return until normal university operations resume, the release said. Additional information about housing is forthcoming.
In addition, all university events are canceled until further notice, and information regarding athletics is forthcoming, the release said.
During this time, all campus offices and services will remain open, including student housing, limited dining services, library services and other student services, according to the release. Employees who are sick have been advised to stay at home.
"No cases of coronavirus have been reported on campus or in any of the counties where campuses are located,'' Pehrrson said. "The decision to suspend face-to-face instruction is data-driven and will allow the university community to abide by guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"We are making decisions according to the best information we have and adapting as we move forward."
Students will be able to complete credits for which they are registered, and graduating seniors will be able to complete their programs, according to the release.
Students who have specific questions in regard to work study or student employment should contact their supervisors, the release said.