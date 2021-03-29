HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango counties.

Clarion County, the state said, reported seven new cases (two confirmed and five probable), and Venango County reported five new probable cases.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,822 cases (1,803 confirmed and 1,019 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.

Venango County, the state said, also subtracted one confirmed case, giving the county a cumulative total of 3,510 cases (2,811 confirmed and 699 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 90.

Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,393 cases (1,337 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 15 new cases (five confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,504 cases (6,709 confirmed and 1,795 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 248.

Crawford County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (seven confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,661 cases (5,269 confirmed and 1,392 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 143.

Statewide statistics

— The state on Monday reported 2,923 new statewide positive cases, raising the cumulative total of cases to 1,015,268 (864,804 confirmed and 150,464 probable). There are 26,348 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 1,856 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 366 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

— Statewide, there were 14 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 25,015, the state said.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, holds at 247 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Venango County, the state said, holds at 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 69,183 resident cases and 14,198 cases among employees for a total of 83,381 cases at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 12,908 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Vaccinations

— Of the 5,870,320 doses of vaccine allocated through April 3, the state said, 4,956,273 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 15,647 in Venango County, 17,206 in Clarion County and 2,989 in Forest County.

Area health systems

— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,519 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,605 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,995 tests were positive for the virus.

As of Monday, the hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients (one confirmed and one suspected).

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

