HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 12 new cases (five confirmed and seven probable) and Venango County reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,807 cases (1,790 confirmed and 1,017 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,498 cases (2,806 confirmed and 692 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,392 cases (1,336 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Friday, giving the county 247 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 24 new cases (12 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,471 cases (6,690 confirmed and 1,781 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 16 new cases (nine confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,643 cases (5,260 confirmed and 1,383 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 143.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 4,927 new statewide positive cases, 1,304 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 1,005,167 cases (856,685 confirmed and 148,482 probable). There are 26,288 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 1,717 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 358 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 36 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 24,953, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows Clarion County added one resident case.
The county now has 247 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 69,092 resident cases and 14,176 cases among employees for a total of 83,268 cases at 1,574 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,904 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,481 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 10,580 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,988 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— UPMC Northwest on Friday reported the hospital had collected 12,641 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Thursday, including 2,025 tests at the hospital and 10,616 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 830 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."