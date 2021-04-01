HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Clarion County, the state said, reported 10 new cases (six confirmed and four probable), and Venango County reported nine new cases (eight confirmed and one probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,839 cases (1,815 confirmed and 1,024 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,543 cases (2,828 confirmed and 715 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,396 cases (1,340 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 8,544 cases (6,735 confirmed and 1,809 probable). The county's total deaths stands at 248.
Crawford County, the state said, reported eight new cases (three confirmed and five probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,683 cases (5,278 confirmed and 1,405 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 143.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 3,893 new statewide positive cases, 664 fewer than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 1,028,750 (875,756 confirmed and 152,994 probable). There are 26,503 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 2,075 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 420 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— There were 27 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, raising the total to 25,120, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 246 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 69,294 resident cases and 14,283 cases among employees for a total of 83,577 cases at 1,576 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,932 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— Of the 5,870,320 doses of vaccine allocated, the state said, 5,309,424 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 16,753 in Venango County, 17,847 in Clarion County and 3,086 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."