Clarion, Venango add 6 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
Clarion County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases and Venango County reported three new cases (two confirmed and one probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,749 cases (1,758 confirmed and 991 probable). The county now has 87 total deaths.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,469 cases (2,790 confirmed and 679 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 89.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,386 cases (1,331 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest reports its active inmate cases have been reduced from six to four. The prison has no active employee cases and four total inmate deaths. The DOC does not have cumulative statistics on cases available.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (nine confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,550 cases (5,204 confirmed and 1,346 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 140.
Mercer County, the state said, reported 18 new cases (eight confirmed and 10 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,354 cases (6,629 confirmed and 1,725 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 244.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 3,119 new statewide positive cases, 1,731 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 970,717 (831,117 confirmed and 139,600 probable). There are 25,801 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,450 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 286 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 65 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 24,652, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County reported one additional resident case.
Venango County, the state said, now has 319 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,608 resident cases and 13,903 cases among employees for a total of 82,511 cases at 1,559 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,779 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
Of the 4,699,560 doses of vaccine allocated through March 20, the state said, 3,735,484 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 12,606 in Venango County, 14,060 in Clarion County and 2,496 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."