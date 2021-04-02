HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Venango County, the state said, reported 16 new cases (four confirmed and 12 probable) and Clarion County reported six new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,559 cases (2,832 confirmed and 727 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 90.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,845 cases (1,821 confirmed and 1,024 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 88.
Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,396 cases (1,340 confirmed and 56 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Polk State Center
According to the state Department of Human Services, Polk State Center continues to report fewer than five active cases among its 179 residents and fewer than five active cases among its 664 staff members. There are 113 cumulative resident cases and 176 cumulative employee cases. There have been fewer than five resident deaths.
SCI Forest
According to the state Department of Corrections, SCI Forest, as of Thursday, reported its total active inmate cases have been reduced from four to two and it now has one one active employee case. The facility continues to report four total inmate deaths. The DOC does not list cumulative statistics on cases.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 23 new cases (11 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,567 cases (6,746 confirmed and 1,821 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 248.
Crawford County, the state said, reported nine new cases (five confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,692 cases (5,283 confirmed and 1,409 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 143.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 4,656 new statewide positive cases, 763 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 1,033,406 (879,126 confirmed and 154,280 probable). There are 26,548 cases among health care workers.
— There were 28 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 25,148, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Venango County, the state said, holds at 323 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 246 resident cases, 108 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 69,366 resident cases and 14,293 cases among employees for a total of 83,659 cases at 1,576 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,943 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
— According to the state, 5,433,298 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 16,964 in Venango County, 18,121 in Clarion County and 3,113 in Forest County.
— According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 32.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 13th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. The state ranks fifth for total doses administered.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 12,887 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,061 tests at the hospital and 10,826 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 834 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,623 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 10,691 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,012 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."