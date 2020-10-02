HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and Venango County reported two new probable cases.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 130 total cases (106 confirmed and 24 probable) and Venango County now has 95 total cases (74 confirmed and 21 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported four new cases (two confirmed and two probable). The county now has 321 total cases (259 confirmed and 62 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 10 new confirmed cases, giving the county 757 total cases (678 confirmed and 79 probable).
The state on Friday reported 1,161 new statewide positive cases, five more than the number reported Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 161,284 (155,906 confirmed and 5,378 probable). There are 10,874 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported Friday marks three consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 135 of the past 152 days.
Statewide, there were 19 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 8,179, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,096 resident cases and 5,131 cases among employees for a total of 28,227 cases at 984 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,479 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is continuing to report a recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 25 and Thursday is 189,493, including 6,726 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,949. Statewide, there have been 1,904,971 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."