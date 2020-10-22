HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Clarion County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 (six confirmed and three probable) and Venango County reported five new cases (three confirmed and two probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has 197 total cases (148 confirmed and 49 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has 192 total cases (134 confirmed and 58 probable) and
Forest County, the state said, holds at 18 total cases (15 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 14 new cases (10 confirmed and four probable). The county now has 431 total cases (330 confirmed and 101 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 19 new cases (fifteen confirmed and four probable). The county now has 948 total cases (822 confirmed and 126 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 2,063 new statewide positive cases, 638 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 188,360 (180,483 confirmed and 7,877 probable). There are 11,846 cases among health care workers.
The state said the number of new positive cases reported statewide on Thursday include cases that should have been reported Wednesday. According to the state, "there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported."
The number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks 17 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 172 days.
Statewide there were 30 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 8,592, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 24,990 resident cases and 5,436 cases among employees for a total of 30,426 cases at 1,036 distinct facilities in 62 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,670 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 79%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 15 and Wednesday is 231,483, including 10,375 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,201. Statewide, there have been 2,185,079 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."