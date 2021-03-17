HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 13 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Clarion County, the state said, reported eight new cases (three confirmed and five probable), and Venango County reported five new cases (two confirmed and three probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,757 cases (1,761 confirmed and 996 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 87.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,474 cases (2,792 confirmed and 682 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 89.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,386 cases (1,331 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 141 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported three new confirmed cases, giving the county a cumulative total of 6,553 cases (5,207 confirmed and 1,346 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 12 new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case, giving the county a cumulative total of 8,365 cases (6,641 confirmed and 1,724 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 244.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Wednesday reported 3,004 new statewide positive cases, 115 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 973,721 (833,458 confirmed and 140,263 probable). There are 25,844 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,489 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 280 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 37 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 24,689, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County reported one new death and Venango County reported three new resident cases among area facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 44 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Venango County, the state said, now has 322 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,659 resident cases and 13,933 cases among employees for a total of 82,592 cases at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,813 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,283 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,421 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,958 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
Vaccinations
— Of the 4,699,560 doses of vaccine allocated through March 20, the state said, 3,840,896 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 12,795 in Venango County, 14,558 in Clarion County and 2,554 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
