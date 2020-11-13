HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health for the second consecutive day announced more than 5,000 additional cases of COVID-19 — including a combined 41 from Clarion and Venango counties — were reported in a single day.
Among the statewide 5,531 new cases reported Friday were 22 from Clarion County (20 confirmed and two probable) and 19 from Venango County (18 confirmed and one probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 435 cases (299 confirmed and 136 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 523 cases (404 confirmed and 119 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 24 cases (20 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Friday, raising the county's deaths total to five.
The county also reported 70 new cases (56 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 953 cases (720 confirmed and 233 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 67 new cases (60 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,715 cases (1,418 confirmed and 297 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The 5,531 new statewide positive cases reported Friday, 43 more than the number reported Thursday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 254,387 (239,156 confirmed and 15,231 probable). There are 13,315 cases among health care workers.
The latest daily increase is the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
Statewide, there are 2,196 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 448 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday marks 39 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 12 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 additional cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for five consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for four consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 194 days.
— Statewide, there were 30 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 9,224, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with 48 resident cases and five employee cases among three unnamed facilities.
That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 21 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among five unnamed facilities.
The chart continues to show Forest County with two employee cases reported at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 28,990 resident cases and 6,028 cases among employees for a total of 35,018 cases at 1,144 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 6,502 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 70%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 6 and Thursday is 332,640, including 28,290 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 12,167. Statewide, there have been 2,523,984 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 7,853 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 6,499 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 416 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital had three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including one patient in the intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).