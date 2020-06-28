HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Sunday said Clarion County reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Venango County on Saturday reported one new case.
Clarion County has 35 cases (all confirmed) and Venango County has 18 cases (15 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, Forest County over the weekend held firm at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
In addition, the state said Mercer County reported three new cases on Sunday and two on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 135 cases (114 confirmed and 21 probable).
Crawford County reported two new cases on Saturday to give the county 53 cases (42 confirmed and 11 probable).
Statewide on Sunday, 505 new cases were reported to raise the total number to 85,496, with 6,606 among health care workers. A concise statewide breakdown of confirmed and probable cases was not available over the weekend.
The additional number of cases reported Sunday is 116 fewer than the number of new cases reported Saturday.
The number of new cases marks the 49th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 53rd in the past 57.
Updated information on deaths reported from individual counties was not available from the state over the weekend. Statewide, there were three additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,606.
In nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has three resident cases and one employee case. The data received by the state came from two facilities.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,677 resident cases and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties.
The state said there were no new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Sunday, keeping the total at 4,528.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,290, according to the state. Statewide, there are 657,486 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."