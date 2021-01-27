Clarion, Venango counties see more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

The additional deaths raise Clarion County's total deaths to 72 and Forest County's to 16, according to the state.

Clarion County, the state said, also reported 12 new cases (four confirmed and eight probable) and Venango County reported 11 new cases (five confirmed and six probable). Forest County reported no additional cases.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,433 cases (1,607 confirmed and 826 probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,030 cases (2,481 confirmed and 549 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 74.

Forest County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 1,248 cases (1,197 confirmed and 51 probable).

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,352 cases (5,930 confirmed and 1,422 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 215.

Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 124 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 37 new cases (21 confirmed and 16 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,824 cases (4,698 confirmed and 1,126 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Wednesday reported 5,874 new statewide positive cases, 1,246 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 818,369 cases (718,386 confirmed and 99,983 probable). There are 22,532 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 3,790 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 760 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 222 new virus-related deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 21,105, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older, according to the state.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added two resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 226 resident cases, 44 employee cases and 25 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.

That same chart continues to show Clarion County with 240 resident cases, 98 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

The chart also continues to show Forest County with 118 resident cases, 25 employee cases and six deaths at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 62,220 resident cases and 11,788 cases among employees for a total of 74,008 cases at 1,533 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

The state said there are now a total of 10,287 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

