HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Clarion and Venango counties each had a a confirmed case of COVID-19 subtracted from their respective cases totals.
According to the state, Clarion County reported a confirmed case on Saturday, but one was subtracted from its total on Sunday. The county now has 67 cases (64 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Venango County reported a confirmed case was subtracted from its cases total on Saturday. The county now has 51 cases (34 confirmed and 17 probable).
Forest county holds steady at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable), according to the state.
Meanwhile, the state said, Mercer County on Sunday reported its eighth death along with 14 new confirmed cases over the weekend (seven on both Sunday and Saturday) and one probable case on Sunday. That county now has 231 cases (201 confirmed and 30 probable).
Although Crawford County on Saturday reported an additional two new cases overall — giving it 107 total — its confirmed cases total shifted from 87 to 90 and probable cases decreased from 18 to 17, the state said.
The state reported 786 new statewide positive cases on Sunday and 763 on Saturday, raising the total to 101,027 (98,164 confirmed and 2,863 probable). There are 7,507 cases among health care workers.
The total number of new cases reported for both Saturday and Sunday marks two consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 72nd in the past 77.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were eight additional deaths reported, including the one in Mercer County, pushing the total to 7,015.
Care facilities
— Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center reports five resident cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated on Tuesday.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was last updated on Tuesday.
— Nursing and personal care facility statistics, a list compiled by the state and updated through Sunday, show Clarion County now has 10 resident cases (down from 11) and four employee cases at two unnamed facilities. Those statistics also continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 18,638 resident cases and 3,599 cases among employees, for a total of 22,237 at 788 distinct facilities in 59 counties.
— The state said there were an additional 19 deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities over the weekend (one on Sunday and 18 on Saturday), pushing the total to 4,803.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 12 and Saturday is 146,701, including 5,552 positive test results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,146. Statewide, there have been 926,352 people who have tested negative.
— To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.