HARRISBURG — The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.

The 80 new cases reported by the state Department of Health breaks down to 39 from Clarion County (34 confirmed and five probable), 37 from Venango County (33 confirmed and four probable) and four confirmed cases from Forest County.

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,025 cases (708 confirmed and 317 probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,006 cases (803 confirmed and 203 probable).

Forest County, the state said, which converted two probable cases to confirmed, now has a cumulative total of 101 cases (88 confirmed and 13 probable), according to the state.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the county's total deaths to 51.

The county also reported 124 new cases (99 confirmed and 25 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,009 cases (2,558 confirmed and 451 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death, raising the county's total deaths to 19.

The county also reported 87 new cases (65 confirmed and 22 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,007 cases (1,582 confirmed and 425 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Tuesday reported 5,676 new statewide positive cases, 1,408 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 367,140 (340,648 confirmed and 26,492 probable). There are 14,655 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 4,631 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 970 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.

— Statewide, there were 180 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 10,563, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County has added 14 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 38 resident cases, 19 employee cases and one death among six unnamed facilities.

That same chart now shows Venango County added 18 resident cases. The county now has 83 resident cases, six employee cases and six deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.

The chart also shows Forest County added one new resident case. The county now has four resident cases and two employee cases at one unnamed facility.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 35,946 resident cases and 6,752 cases among employees for a total of 42,698 cases at 1,279 distinct facilities in 65 counties.

— The state said there are a total of 6,507 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Recovery rate and testing

— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 60%.

— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 24 and Monday is 375,888, including 32,853 positive results, according to the state.

— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,271. Statewide, there have been 2,836,445 people who have tested negative.

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Winter Storm Warning
Free

Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.

Free

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Free

Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

Free

Area weekend cases top 100

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.

Free

Tri-county area records new virus cases

HARRISBURG--The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and three probable), Forest County reported 20 new confirmed cases, and Venango County reported 18 new confirmed cases.

Free

Tri-County reports new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).

+3
No Starlight Ball in '21
Free

No Starlight Ball in '21

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.

Free

Tri-county area records 122 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.

+2
Perilous rescue
Free

Perilous rescue

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Three people were injured in a water rescue Tuesday on the Allegheny River in Oil City after the city fire department's boat flipped during the rescue.

Free

Area has 57 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (27 confirmed and four probable) and Venango County reported 26 new cases (21 confirmed and five probable).

Free

Area reports 66 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 (21 confirmed and 20 probable) and Venango County reported 25 new cases (19 confirmed and six probable).

+5
A helping hand
Free

A helping hand

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An amazing 1,260 turkeys were distributed at the annual Friends for Food campaign in a socially distanced drive-through on Saturday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

+5
Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season
Free

Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin's annual Light-Up Night on Saturday may not have had its usual pomp and circumstance, but the simple celebration of the holiday season succeeded in what it always set out to do and ignited the magic and excitement in the hearts of countless residents.

Free

Area weekend cases hit 111

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 111 cases of COVID-19.

Free

Tri-county has nearly 100 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Forest County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 (18 confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported 52 additional cases (39 confirmed and 13 probable) and Venango County reported 23 new cases (20 confirmed and three probable).

Free

Area reports 67 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 (30 confirmed and six probable), Clarion County reported 29 new cases (16 confirmed and 13 probable) and Forest County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one probable).