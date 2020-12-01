HARRISBURG — The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.
The 80 new cases reported by the state Department of Health breaks down to 39 from Clarion County (34 confirmed and five probable), 37 from Venango County (33 confirmed and four probable) and four confirmed cases from Forest County.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,025 cases (708 confirmed and 317 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,006 cases (803 confirmed and 203 probable).
Forest County, the state said, which converted two probable cases to confirmed, now has a cumulative total of 101 cases (88 confirmed and 13 probable), according to the state.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the county's total deaths to 51.
The county also reported 124 new cases (99 confirmed and 25 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 3,009 cases (2,558 confirmed and 451 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death, raising the county's total deaths to 19.
The county also reported 87 new cases (65 confirmed and 22 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,007 cases (1,582 confirmed and 425 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Tuesday reported 5,676 new statewide positive cases, 1,408 more than the number reported Monday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 367,140 (340,648 confirmed and 26,492 probable). There are 14,655 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 4,631 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 970 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state.
— Statewide, there were 180 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 10,563, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County has added 14 resident cases and one employee case. The county now has 38 resident cases, 19 employee cases and one death among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart now shows Venango County added 18 resident cases. The county now has 83 resident cases, six employee cases and six deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County added one new resident case. The county now has four resident cases and two employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 35,946 resident cases and 6,752 cases among employees for a total of 42,698 cases at 1,279 distinct facilities in 65 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 6,507 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 60%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Nov. 24 and Monday is 375,888, including 32,853 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,271. Statewide, there have been 2,836,445 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."