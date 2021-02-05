Clarion, Venango report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
The additional death, the state said, brings Clarion County's total to 76.
The state said Clarion County also reported 18 new cases (five confirmed and 13 probable) and Venango County reported 17 new cases (12 confirmed and five probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,549 cases (1,681 confirmed and 868 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,159 cases (2,580 confirmed and 579 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 77.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,341 cases (1,289 confirmed and 52 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 17.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 230 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 25 new cases (17 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,609 cases (6,117 confirmed and 1,492 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 132 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 24 new cases (18 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,036 cases (4,845 confirmed and 1,191 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Friday reported 4,688 new statewide positive cases, 1,318 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 861,674 cases (746,838 confirmed and 114,836 probable). There are 23,593 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide there are 3,138 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 653 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 138 new virus-related deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 22,239, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows no new cases or deaths were reported from tri-county area facilities.
Clarion County stands at 240 resident cases, 100 employee cases and 39 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Venango County stands at 237 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 29 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
Forest County stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 20 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 63,968 resident cases and 12,396 cases among employees for a total 76,364 cases at 1,551 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
—The state said there are a total of 11,600 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 11,513 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 9,740 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,842 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, the hospital has six COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and four suspected.) One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health care systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."