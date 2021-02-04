HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
The state said Clarion County reported 11 new cases (eight confirmed and three probable), and Venango County reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,531 cases (1,676 confirmed and 855 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 75.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,142 cases (2,568 confirmed and 574 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 77.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,341 cases (1,289 confirmed and 52 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 17.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 228 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 29 new cases (22 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,584 cases (6,100 confirmed and 1,484 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 16 new cases (10 confirmed and six probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,012 cases (4,827 confirmed and 1,185 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 130.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 3,370 new statewide positive cases, 202 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 856,986 cases (744,075 confirmed and 112,911 probable). There are 23,431 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 3,224 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 657 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 146 new virus-related deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 22,101, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in individuals age 65 or older.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County has added five resident cases. The county now has 237 resident cases, 45 employee cases and 29 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Clarion County has added two employee cases. The county now has 240 resident cases, 100 employee cases and 39 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart shows Forest County stands at 121 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 20 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 63,756 resident cases and 12,337 cases among employees for a total of 76,093 cases at 1,548 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 11,578 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health care systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."