Clarion wins baseball state title

The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over DuBois Central Catholic in State College.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified Ronald Runeric as the man who drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough Saturday.
BROOKVILLE — Equipment from the former movie theater at the Cranberry Mall has been repurposed as part of a new venture in Jefferson County.
Editor’s note: Writers Abby Sloss and Will Bennett are members of Cranberry Area High School’s journalism class.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.
It was just last fall when doctors told Sue Clarke that her days as a competitive runner were over — all because of COVID-19. That’s why she will always remember Memorial Day weekend 2023.
Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.
Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.
A treasure trove of local oil memorabilia, classic cars and an iconic service station in Oil City will be going up for auction next week.
As the school year and his career as an educator wind down, Oil City High School principal Scott Stahl said his 30 years in Oil City have been marked by working with and learning from many outstanding colleagues.
Lots of attention is usually paid to high school graduates moving on to college, but other students who head directly into the workforce are sometimes forgotten.
Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
A workshop of retired “Santa’s elves” today is celebrating its 30th year of handcrafting Christmas gifts for needy children.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.
Cranberry Area High School journalism students had a bit of a history lesson on Tuesday, as I brought a collection of old newspapers from my personal collection to share with the students.
Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.
Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.
State police in Franklin confirmed to the newspaper that Bruce William Miller II, a Venango County Jail prisoner who escaped this morning while being treated for an injury at UPMC Northwest, was captured this afternoon.
After a year’s worth of preparation, Franklin High School art students unveiled the inaugural pieces of the high school’s legacy artwork collection this week in the hallway outside the high school library.
The Oil City Farmers Market, which will open for the season two weeks from today on June 1, is undergoing a name change and looking for more vendors.
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his twenties or thirties, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The following are the results of uncontested races in the May primary election:
Elementary students from Franklin School District have been learning all about agriculture thanks to the efforts of a Franklin High School student with a passion for farming.
A group of ninth-grade students from Rocky Grove High School who are studying American history took a tour Friday around Franklin to get a taste of local history in the warm, sunny spring weather.
Cranberry Township supervisors wrestled with free range chickens and dam building beavers Thursday.
Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long said no one was injured in a house fire this morning at 313 E. Fourth St. in Oil City. According to Venango County 911, the fire broke out at about 7:50 a.m. Emergency personnel were still on the scene as of 10 a.m. Fire departments from Oil City, Franklin and …
TIONESTA — A Titusville military veteran is on a mission: to honor fellow veterans at their funerals or viewings.
Approximately 50 gardening and outdoors vendors cropped up in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Saturday and Sunday for the annual May Garden Mart, put on by the Franklin Gardeners Association.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre celebrated more than one birthday at its business after-hours mixer Wednesday evening hosted by the Franklin, Venango, Clarion and Titusville Chambers of Commerce.
It has been just over two years since Pablo joined the Polk Borough Police Department, where he is unlike any officer on that force and continues to be the only one of his kind in Venango County — a K-9 officer.
The area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City is being cleared out by city workers so it can be transformed into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
Inside Cranberry Area High School is a locker that is different from all of the rest. It has a hand-painted image of a student in prayer and is known as the “Prayer Locker.” It was installed by student members of the Ignite Bible Club.
Despite the rain, the Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City held their annual tree planting for Arbor Day on Friday morning.
Laying new sewer lines is well underway near the intersection of East Second Street and Wilson Avenue in Oil City as part of the city’s multifaceted East Second Street project.
On a near daily basis, provided the weather is agreeable, you can count on finding Knox residents Bill and Julie Rogers riding their bicycles somewhere along the trail system in Clarion or Venango counties.
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard held their annual banquet Saturday at the Franklin Elks Club in celebration of their 20th anniversary.
When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.