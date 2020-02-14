Clash of powers: Oilers will host LaVerde's Ohio champs

It's official.
After a few tenuous days and a lot of chatter on social media, Oil City High School will welcome home one of its most heralded sons in Tiger LaVerde, who will bring his five-time Ohio state championship football team, the Kirtland Hornets, to the Oil Field on Sept. 18.
The non-region matchup, which is set to kick off at 7 p.m., has been in the works since District 10 released its 2020 schedules on Jan. 29, according to Oil City athletic director Tim LaVan.
"We are so excited to bring Tiger back home," LaVan said of the highly anticipated matchup. "Any football junkie in northwestern Pennsylvania will want to see this game."
Word of the dream matchup started to spread Tuesday and it appeared to be a done deal, but a scheduling conflict on Kirtland's end held things up for a couple of days.
"We kind of had to finagle things around with our schedule, but it's a done deal and I'm so excited that we were able to make this happen," LaVerde said Thursday night. "It's going to be a great experience for my players."
And most likely for Kirtland's enthusiastic fan base as well.
Both programs enjoyed outstanding success last season. LaVerde's Hornets finished 15-0 for the second consecutive season and captured the Region 17 title before going on to capture the Division V state championship with a 17-7 victory over Ironton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
The Oilers of coach Dan York, the Region 7 champions, claimed their second straight District 10 title and had a school-record 12 wins before falling to Southern Lehigh in the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Oil City is 12-0 at home the past two seasons, going 6-0 both years.
York, also an Oil City High School graduate, took over the program from Matt LaVerde, Tiger's younger brother, prior to the 2016 campaign, and the team has improved each season, going 2-7 the first year to 4-6, then 10-2 and last year 12-1.
York also coached for nearly 20 years at Lakeview and guided the Sailors to a District 10 Class 1A title in 2013.
"I can't say I know Tiger very well, but I do remember working with him during his senior season," York said. "I was the running backs coach and we ran the wishbone. Because he was our quarterback, we worked together quite a bit."
LaVerde, who went 20-10 during three years as Franklin High School's head coach from 2001-03, has turned Kirtland's football program into one of the best in Ohio. The Hornets have claimed five state titles in the past nine years - 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019 - while finishing as state runners-up three more times during that span.
Since he took over the program in 2006, LaVerde's record is an eye-popping 174-17. He was named the Cleveland Browns High School Coach of the Year in 2018 and was the team's representative for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award as well.
Kirtland's dominance has been a blessing and a bit of a curse.
"Over the past 10 years, we've gone 98-2 during the regular season and it's been tough to find teams that will play us outside of our conference," LaVerde said. "They've wanted us to move up next year and we've got commitments from schools who have agreed to play us in the future, so this might be the only time we'll have a chance to play Oil City."
LaVan said York was the one who first suggested the idea.
"Once the schedules came out and we needed to find opponents for Weeks 3 and 4, we started calling other schools," LaVan said. "We were able to get Wilmington for Week 3, but were having a hard time finding someone to play us in Week 4. That's when Dan said, 'What about Tiger?' So, I called Kirtland's athletic director (Matt Paul) and he got back to me saying Tiger was 100% on board with it."
"My brother and I had talked about it while he was the head coach at Oil City, but this just came out of the blue," LaVerde said.
Although the contest is more than seven months away, the hype has already begun, both through social media and by word of mouth.
"For the past 14 years, I've brought 40 of my players to 7-on-7 passing camps when Matt was at Oil City and the past few years through Bill Keely at Franklin," LaVerde said. "And, every year, all those players stayed overnight at my mom's house. When those guys heard about this game, many have been out of school for several years, they said can't wait and are coming.
"I also expect a lot of our community will come as well, just because it's a game in another state and at a different stadium" LaVerde said of the Hornets' faithful.
Not only is it a chance for LaVerde to reconnect with friends and former teammates, but it's also an opportunity for a family reunion as his wife, Mary, along with their four children, daughters Leah (17) and Sophia (13) and sons Philip (15) and Jacob (12), will be on hand. Philip is also a member of the football team.
"A couple of buddies from California said they'd be coming back and a bunch of us might try and shoot a round of golf the day after the game. Kind of make a weekend of it," LaVerde said. "It's going to be so much fun. You know, you coach so many games that you kind of start forgetting some. This will be one game that I'll never forget and will be able to look back on years from now and say 'I'm glad we got to do that.'"