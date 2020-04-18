- The Oakland School alumni reunion has been canceled for this year.
It has been rescheduled for June 26, 2021, at the Dempsytown fire hall.
- Signups for the Franklin Horseshoe Club have been postponed until a later date.
Information will appear in the newspaper when and if a sign-up date is set.
More information is available by contacting Dave Sopher at (814) 827-2423 or Jimmy Johnson at (814) 350-4003.
- Lucky Hills Golf Course has announced that the Highfield Gun Service League, Lucky Hills Ladies Golf League and Pepsi League have been canceled until further notice.