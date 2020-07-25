A local businessman is opening a cooperative retail business inside the Cranberry Mall space that once housed the Sears store.
"With all the county fairs and so much else closed, vendors can't make a living," said Rich Awad, owner of the Thriftology store in a space adjacent to the vacant Sears store. "And, I think a co-op will help the mall as well as the community."
Awad, a former Michigan resident who works in sales and marketing for a national company, relocated to Cranberry Township a year ago and opened his antiques and used furniture store at the mall. It specializes in a variety of home furnishings, decor, appliances and more.
"My store does well because we have such a variety of items," said Awad. "I'm not starting this new co-op to make money, but instead to get behind people who are vendors like me."
The co-op will be open to all vendors. It is scheduled to be open to the public on Thursdays through Sundays in August. The opening date is Thursday, July 30.
"I'm calling out to any and all vendors and antique sellers - that means crafters, people selling new items, produce, coins, books, anything," said Awad. "These folks are creating their own little businesses and, with this virus and the economy, a lot of people depend on being vendors."
The sprawling Sears space can accommodate about 200 vendors and offers safe measures for social distancing, said Awad. To date, more than a dozen vendors have signed up.
"This will be a slow process but once we get going, we should be able to run Thursdays through Sundays up through the holidays," said the businessman. "I hope to make it a destination to shop and I want it to be a true, full-time cooperative."
Jeff Clark, property manager at the mall, said the addition of a co-op is "very positive" for the mall.
"We have 26 stores and offices open and had an expansion of the Cranberry senior center with the addition of a large space for an exercise class," said Clark. "So it is very good to have the old Sears space being used, too."
The Sears store, considered an anchor store when the Cranberry Mall opened in 1981, has been vacant since mid-2017. The automotive department in a section of the store had been considered for a countywide recycling facility, but that request was turned down by the township supervisors.
Vendors interested in joining the co-op can contact Awad at 440-661-0372 or e-mail thriftologysales@gmail.com. There is a monthly charge to reserve space.
"I hope this will give us, our community and our mall, a little shot in the arm," said Awad.