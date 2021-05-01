Cold day on the track

Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.
Adams, who also placed second in the 110 hurdles, won the 300 hurdle event with a time of 43.0 while Vincent led all runners in the 3,200 with a time of 10:18.53. He also finished third in the 1,600 run.
Other local boys to place included Cranberry's Matt Woolcock, second in the 3,200, JT Stahlman, third in the 100 dash and Christian Miller, who was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Oil City's Ethen Knox was fifth in both the 200 and 400 runs while teammate Jack Mumford placed fourth in the 1,600.
Franklin's Cael Ziegler and Tyler Brandon also had fourth-place finishes, Ziegler in the 3,200 and Brandon in the 110 hurdles.
All three schools had a relay team place third. Cranberry's Cam Russell, Ben Seybert, Zac Kiefer and Stahlman were third in the 400 relay, Oil City's David Balot, Dom Guiste, Knox and Dylan Lux did likewise in the 1,600 relay while Franklin's 3,200 relay of Ziegler, Gage Haniwalt, Caleb Prettyman and Vincent rounded out the placers.
On the girls side, Latchaw had a winning time of 12:29.07 in the 3,200 run.
Oil City's Jenna Fischli was second in the 400 and third in the 200 while teammate Madison Salvo added a second in the 300 hurdles and a third in the 100 hurdles. The Oilers' also had Olivia Mumford place fourth in the 3,200 and Kelsey Anderson take sixth in the 100.
Franklin's Abby Williams placed in two events, taking fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles while Cranberry's placers included Laiyla Russell, Kalynne Ziegler and Helena Adams. Russell captured third in the 100, as did Ziegler in the 1,600 while Adams was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Oil City's 400 relay team of Anderson, Jada Heeter, Kaya Skinner and Meghan Flinchbaugh, as well as the 3,200 relay of Ashia Jackson, Mumford, Kennedy Liederbach and Sarah Fisher each recorded third-place efforts.
Action will conclude today with the field events beginning at 9 a.m..