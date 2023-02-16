Coming Friday

The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.
It was an active 2022 for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square. The Venango County project underwent more renovation and received an infusion of federal funding and other grants to help keep the plan on track to turn the former Mellon Bank Building into a viable downtown hub for future businesses.
Numerous specialty businesses in downtown Franklin are a big part of what makes the city a destination point for both area residents and out-of-town visitors. Both the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Franklin Retail & Business Association are working to ensure it stays that way.
It was year of change at Clarion University, which integrated with Edinboro and California universities. The union between Clarion, now known as PennWest-Clarion, and the other two State System schools joins the best of what each of those schools have to offer.