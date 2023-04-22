When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Coming Monday: Polk State Center economic fallout

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway
Free

Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail work underway

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.

Free

Local high school sports scores 4-12-23

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3; Titusville 10, Oil City 0; Eisenhower 5, Rocky Grove 4; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, North Clarion 0; Curwensville 14, Cranberry 9

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies
Free

Ronnie Beith leaves many legacies

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.

Free

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)
Free

Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor
  • Updated

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe
Free

DA says officials 'working around clock' on bike trail death probe

  • By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers

Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.

‘I’m not done yet!’
Free

‘I’m not done yet!’

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide
Free

Death of Oil City woman ruled homicide

The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.

Free

Weather brings down trees, wires

Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.

OC students participate in college, career fair
Free

OC students participate in college, career fair

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.

Free

Franklin falls to Penn Cambria in PIAA playoffs

The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…

Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year
Free

Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop
Free

VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors
Free

OC boys relay, Franklin's Smith earn state honors

LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop
Free

20-year-old expands with 2nd Titusville coffee shop

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.