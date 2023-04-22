Coming Monday: Polk State Center economic fallout

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer
In 2003, there were 18 local military veterans who wanted to make a difference in their community. Twenty later, the Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S.) Honor Guard continues with that mission.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Spring sunshine streamed down on the budding trees in Franklin’s Fountain Park on Wednesday morning as community members gathered for the second We Walk for Suzette memorial walk honoring Suzette Nellis.
SCHOLASTIC TENNIS: Oil City 5, Rocky Grove 0
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Several school groups came to present to the Franklin School Board at the panel’s meeting Monday in the cafeteria of Victory Elementary School.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
When Central Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Hawke asked Rinda Miller of Utica to be her plus one on this year’s Shoot Like A Girl trip, neither one of them thought they would win.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Lots of folks have taken advantage of the April heat wave and sunshine this week before the projected temperature dip and showers that are coming early next week.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Oil City 6, Hickory 2; Titusville 10, Franklin 0 (6 innings); Cranberry 12, Keystone 1 (5 innings); Youngsville 9, Rocky Grove 2
Hasson Heights Elementary School students explored heavy equipment in the school parking lot and learned about a variety of careers during the school’s career day Thursday.
SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Franklin 16, Oil City 0 (3); Maplewood 6, Rocky Grove 1
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
As spring sunshine and temperatures near 80 began drawing local pedestrians outdoors for the season on Wednesday, work was underway on the first portion of the Allegheny Boulevard multimodal trail project in Franklin and Sugarcreek Borough.
SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Franklin 9, Slippery Rock 3; Titusville 10, Oil City 0; Eisenhower 5, Rocky Grove 4; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8, North Clarion 0; Curwensville 14, Cranberry 9
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The four-alarm fire early Sunday morning that destroyed the 140-year-old Hahne Building at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough broke the peace of Easter Sunday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
A week after the passing of Ronnie Beith, her family, friends and community who were so dear to her will gather today at her memorial service to give tribute to her memory.
- BY HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The faithful gathered in both Oil City and Franklin to commemorate the annual Good Friday Cross Walk services, which included prayer, fellowship and recollection.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide for killing Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
Boys Tennis: Grove City 5, Rocky Grove 0
Despite the heavy rains earlier in the morning, anglers lined the banks for the first day of trout season at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Franklin City Manager Tracy Jamieson has confirmed to the newspaper that Ronnie Beith, the city's much-beloved coordinator of Franklin Events, passed away on Saturday.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
- By KARA O’NEIL and HELEN FIELDING Staff writers
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Friday his office and local police are working around the clock investigating the murder of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis, whose body was found Monday morning in the area of the West End bike trail in Oil City.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Ola Cox has seen a lot during her 100 years, including service in the U.S. Navy’s WAVES during World War II.
The death of Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, has been ruled as a homicide, according to a joint news release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White, Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh and Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the Commonwealth involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Area seventh- and eighth-grade students converged on Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department for the workshop day of the 2023 Komatsu Fluid Power Action Challenge.
Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed to the newspaper on Monday morning that Marcy Suzette Nellis, of Oil City, who was reported missing on Sunday “was found deceased.”
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor
PARKER — When it comes to target shooting, anything some shooters can do, Natalie Welter can do better.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.
- Kara O'Neil
Fourth- and fifth-graders attending Oil City schools explored a number of options for summer activities and learned about the community during Oil City Middle School Community Day on Friday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Area students had a ball attending special student showings of “Pride and Prejudice” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Thursday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Nearly 60 colleges, businesses and technical schools, as well as several branches of the military, participated in the Oil City High School college and career fair Wednesday, showing the students the many options available to them as they chart their courses after high school.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
One of the goals for teachers is to have students leave their class as better people than when they entered and to have gained valuable lessons from the class.
The Franklin Area High School boys basketball team's run in the PIAA playoffs came to an end this afternoon in the Elite Eight with a 61-53 loss to Penn Cambria. The Knights mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter before falling short at Armstrong High School in Kittanning. For more de…
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.
LEWISBURG — Oil City’s boys 400 freestyle relay team broke its own school record while Franklin sophomore Camden Smith earned another all-state honorable mention award on Thursday as the 2022-23 PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — It’s not often when one finds a 20-year-old business owner, and even less likely to find one who has expanded on a relatively new venture. But that’s exactly what Peyton Miller, a 2020 Titusville Area High School graduate, has done.
The following school districts are operating on a two-hour delay today, March 14:
