Coming Monday: Supply chain's effect

Although the price of meat has substantially gone up during the national supply-chain problem, local businesses that sell beef, pork and poultry tell the newspaper that consumption hasn't gone down.
During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City is welcoming two new artists to the city’s art scene.
The Oil City Area School District announced on its website that the high school and middle school will teach remotely on Wednesday and Thursday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Enrollment at Christian Life Academy has increased significantly this school year.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Operating any school during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, but running a vocational school has presented even more obstacles.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A new train mural is coming to Oil City.
District 9 Class 1A Playoffs: Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 31, Cameron County 6; Port Allegany 14, Keystone 12
FOXBURG — For the first time in almost 30 years, Keystone’s girls volleyball team can call itself champions.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Demolition of Oil City’s landmark Drake Theatre on upper Seneca Street, where movie-goers were entertained for almost 60 years, began Tuesday.
A portion of Route 322 is closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Shippenville.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
As labor, transportation and food shortages spread across the country, local schools are adjusting to keep their students fed.
Russell Thomas (Tom) Bell, 79, died Oct. 1, 2021.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
WEST SUNBURY — Five minutes into Friday night’s District 9 Football League crossover contest between Keystone and homestanding Moniteau, the players’ numbers were barely visible due to the mud and chewed up turf that resulted from a nearly all-day rain.
District 10 Class 1A Playoffs: Maplewood 19, Mercer 7
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: District 9 Class 1A Quarterfinals -- Clarion 3, Otto-Eldred 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, Johnsonburg 2; Oswayo Valley 3, Cranberry 0
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
A Dubbs Street home in Franklin was destroyed by fire Wednesday, and an adjacent house was moderately damaged.
Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- From staff reports
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
Valley Grove School District senior and student crossing guard Stormi Taylor was recognized at Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Building in Clarion officially opened Monday, and the $6.5 million facility near the Clarion Mall offers a wide range of services to area residents.
- Luka Krneta
The Franklin Area School District announced the junior-senior high school will be closed from Tuesday through Friday because of a significant rise in student and staff cases of COVID-19.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Butler 60, Franklin 8; Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20; Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 6; Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10; Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8; Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0; Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7; Karns City 55, Bradford 8; Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13
The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
SLIGO — While cleaning out a garage in Clarion County, Don Keene, who operates a scrap metal business in Sligo, came across a large, old trunk filled with artwork and notebooks spanning the life and artistic development of a woman who called Oil City home.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Cranberry 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0; Moniteau 3, Forest Area 0
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and that means local law enforcement is working extra hard to keep kids safe.
- From staff reports
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
It’s going to be “at least another week” before the boom lift in front of the Oil City Library disappears, said Dan Flaherty, the library’s director.
A STAT MedEvac helicopter responded to a three-vehicle and pedestrian accident that closed portions of Bredinsburg and Big Egypt roads this morning in Cranberry Township.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Oil City 5, Keystone 1
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
In December 1985, Vickie Atkinson accepted the position of activities director at the former Grandview Healthcare on Grandview Road.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: General McLane 37, Franklin 21; Meadville 48, Oil City 0; Grove City 20, Hickory 7; Central Clarion 36, Bradford 7; Smethport 26, Keystone 6; Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6; Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0; Reynolds 47, Lakeview 27; St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6; Karns City 35, …
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A Union soldier in a famous Civil War photo is likely buried in Oil City, where his descendants still live.
Girls volleyball: Oil City 3, Franklin 1; Lakeview 3, Rocky Grove 2; Cranberry 3, Redbank Valley 2; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, North Clarion 0; Karns City 3, Union 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 9, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 9, Franklin 0
Knights, dragons, tigers and Trojans participated in the Franklin High School homecoming parade down Elk Street on Wednesday.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: North East 6, Franklin 1; Fort LeBoeuf 10, Oil City 1
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Franklin 2, North East 1; McDowell 9, Oil City 0
