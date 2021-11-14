Coming Monday: Supply chain's effect

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.