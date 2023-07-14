Coming Monday: Young entrepreneurs

Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Under storm clouds and amid the occasional raindrops, work on the ongoing East Second Street construction project in Oil City continued Friday.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Two Mile Jeep Run this weekend along the trails at Two Mile Run County Park will have a special visitor this year.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.
A Sugarcreek Borough man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in what police are describing as a robbery at the man's home.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Contractors for National Fuel were wrapping up work Thursday on boring a new natural gas pipeline under French Creek in Franklin.
Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.
- By Dylan Lux Contributing writer
-
Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Emlenton resident Kurt Regester is a rare breed. He is one of only of a few licensed falconers in Pennsylvania.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City firefighters were out and about Friday in the downtown areas collecting donations for the annual fireworks show that will end the evening with a bang at the city’s Jolly July 3rd Festival.
ERIE — Thirteen area athletes headed north to the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday night to attend the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School (NWPAHS) Sports Awards, and two of them walked away with top honors in their respective sports.
- From staff reports
The Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run will roll back into Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Liberty Fest, Franklin’s annual festival celebrating America’s birthday, will return with more than a week of festivities starting this Saturday and continuing through July 4.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Neither rain nor threat of rain could dampen the spirits of the hundreds of archers from many states who converged on Two Mile Run County Park on Friday for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship.
After coming up one win short of a state championship in 2017, the Clarion High School baseball team had no such problem Thursday morning at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The Clarion Area High School baseball team captured the PIAA Class A baseball championship today with its 4-1 victory over DuBois Central Catholic in State College.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Oil City businessman Bob Fry said the auction at his Short Street Motors business on the city’s South Side went well Saturday, and the service part of the establishment is remaining open.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified Ronald Runeric as the man who drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough Saturday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE — What does the guy who is in charge of collections, collect?
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE — Equipment from the former movie theater at the Cranberry Mall has been repurposed as part of a new venture in Jefferson County.
- By ABBY SLOSS and Will Bennett Contributing writers
Editor’s note: Writers Abby Sloss and Will Bennett are members of Cranberry Area High School’s journalism class.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of western Pennsylvania until Thursday afternoon due to widespread smoke impacting the state from forest fires across eastern Canada.
- By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer
It was just last fall when doctors told Sue Clarke that her days as a competitive runner were over — all because of COVID-19. That’s why she will always remember Memorial Day weekend 2023.
- By DYLAN LUX
Oil City Middle School students, who are a part of the Oil City Middle School News (OCmsn) staff, took home first place honors in Dickinson College’s 2023 Media and Design Competition for students from across the state.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A treasure trove of local oil memorabilia, classic cars and an iconic service station in Oil City will be going up for auction next week.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
As the school year and his career as an educator wind down, Oil City High School principal Scott Stahl said his 30 years in Oil City have been marked by working with and learning from many outstanding colleagues.
- By AUSTIN GRAY Contributing writer
Lots of attention is usually paid to high school graduates moving on to college, but other students who head directly into the workforce are sometimes forgotten.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
A workshop of retired “Santa’s elves” today is celebrating its 30th year of handcrafting Christmas gifts for needy children.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.
