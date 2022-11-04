Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.
- From staff reports
Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, died Oct. 1, 2022.
My name is Katrina & I'm a psychic medium who has many stories of the paranormal. The first one I'd love to share is about angels.
As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…
In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…
Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…
Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Cranberry Township supervisors heard more testimony Thursday night when they resumed a conditional use permit hearing before about 40 residents regarding the installation of a solar farm on the Cranberry-Rockland Road.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A large crowd of people gathered in the cool autumn conditions Thursday evening to remember Shauna Howe and retrace her steps as she walked home the night of Oct. 27, 1992, from a Girl Scout Halloween party.
Clarion state police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Duane Carl Schlopy, no age provided, of the Fairmount City area of Redbank Township.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
The new scoreboard panel for the Oil City High School football field/athletic complex that honors much admired former Oil City coach and teacher Pat Patterson was installed Tuesday.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
It’s not every day that people in a small town see someone they personally know on network television.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
COOKSBURG — The legacy of two brothers will aid hunters with disabilities in the Cook Forest area.
- From staff reports
The truss bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township was closed Friday due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
A 32-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman whom Franklin state police last week were advised to be on the lookout for was found dead this morning in Crawford County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — At least two-dozen Clarion-area women every year find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. They often are alone and face an uncertain future. That is where Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services can help with its free services.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
In observance of School Bus Safety Week, there is no better time to remind motorists about traffic laws that pertain to the well-being of children.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Rocky Grove 0; Oil City 3, Titusville 0; Cranberry 3, Forest Area 0; Redbank Valley 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Keystone 3, Clarion-Limestone 1; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; Moniteau 3, Union 0
Franklin state police have been advised by Pittsburgh-area police to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered woman who has ties to Venango County.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
This weekend is the time to get out and enjoy the peaking fall colors.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Central Clarion 45, DuBois 7; Keystone 45, Kane 13; Union-A-C Valley 42, Smethport 7; Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7; Warren 42, Titusville 17; Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22; Mercer 15, Lakeview 13; Cambridge Spr…
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Rocky Grove High School has held three anti-racism assemblies for students in recent weeks.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
The Oil Heritage Energy Security Conference wrapped up Wednesday with a walking tour of historic landmarks in Oil City and a closing presentation at PennWest Venango Campus.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 14, Saegertown 0
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
A well-known Franklin couple who have been active in the community and their Catholic faith for many years were honored over the weekend for their history of giving at the annual Catholic Charities Helping Hands Gala at Gannon University in Erie.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Cranberry 3, Oil City 1; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 1; Kennedy Catholic 3, Rocky Grove 0; C-L 3, A-C Valley 1; Keystone 3, Moniteau 0; Redbank Valley 3, Union 0; Clarion 3, North Clarion 0
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 9, Oil City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Forest Area 1, Ridgway 0
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Jim “J.R.” and Kathy Rogers are stepping away after 36 years from their longtime Rogers’ Gym operation and handing off ownership to a couple of their coaches at the gym.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21; Seneca 57, Franklin 3; Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14; Redbank Valley 52, Kane 6; Brockway 21, Keystone 20; Port Allegany 42, Union-A-C Valley 14; Hickory 24, Grove City 14; Titusville 43, Maplewood 14; Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Oil City 0; Farrell 3, Rocky Grove 2; Cranberry 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 1; Clarion 3, Forest Area 0
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Tyrone 3, Clarion 1
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
A once vacant room in Rocky Grove High School is continuing to operate as a thrift-store-like closet that provides a valuable resource for students.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Commodore Perry 0; Cranberry 3, Karns City 1; Clarion 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; Keystone 3, Union 0; North Clarion 3, Forest Area 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, Redbank Valley 1.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
BROOKVILLE — Krista Uhrin loves cats and coffee, so it made perfect sense for her to open a business that satisfies both passions — and at the same time helps to find permanent homes for the cats.
SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Union 0; Oil City 3, Commodore Perry 2; Keystone 3, North Clarion 0; Homer Center 3, Redbank Valley 1; Christian Life Academy 3, Lighthouse Baptist 0.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Two Mile Run County Park, often called a hidden gem in Venango County, might not be so hidden anymore as the number of visitors to the park grew over COVID and has remained steady since.
Joseph A. Ida, Jr., 77, of Shippenville, died Sept. 1, 2022.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Meadville 35, Oil City 0; Warren 36, Franklin 7; Central Clarion 26, Karns City 20 (OT); Ridgway 26, Keystone 20; Redbank Valley 38, Union/A-C Valley 8; Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0; Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14; Mercer 28, Maplewood 7
