Coming tomorrow

Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
Tags
This educational blog is a series of informative articles from the Penn State Master Gardeners volunteers plus news concerning our group and their activities.
Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.
KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- From staff reports
-
About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.
State mulls its options to interstate bridge tolling.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Finishing touches are coming together for Oil City's big 150-year anniversary party.
Federal law could open the way for the state's plan to toll Interstate 80 bridges.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, 84, of Knox, died March 1, 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
- By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer
-
Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Our "Adjusting Our Lives" series continues as Clarion University students share how COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed college life. Pick up a copy of tomorrow's newspaper or visit TheDerrick.com to read the story.
"Adjusting Our Lives": The periodic series that looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts went into effect next looks at Clarion University, where students say their online classes have been a difficult learning experience.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.
Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
McNerney's, a popular St. Patrick's Day tavern in Oil City, was down to takeout meals only on Wednesday, but not down on its luck.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 13 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
A group of Franklin High School art students have the chance to bring thousands of dollars home to their school district by participating in the "Vans Custom Culture" contest.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
