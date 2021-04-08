Coming tomorrow

Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

Amid political polarization, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson vows he will maintain a bipartisan approach.

Police seek Knox man

KNOX — Knox police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Trenton Alan Hogue, 24, of Knox.

Faithful brave cold
Faithful brave cold

  • From staff reports

About a dozen people braved the cold temperatures Friday to participate in the Good Friday cross walk in Oil City.

Federal law could open the way for the state's plan to toll Interstate 80 bridges.

Much needed haven
Much needed haven

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A men's homeless shelter in Oil City that has been in the works for more than two years will open Monday.

State to make all adults vaccine eligible by April 19

HARRISBURG (AP) — Every adult in Pennsylvania will qualify for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 19, and emergency responders, grocery workers and others will be able to set up shots immediately, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Wednesday.

Tri-county area reports 23 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

'They want to go and get out'
'They want to go and get out'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Sugar Valley Lodge will be reopening its facilities Thursday after more than a year of COVID-19 preventative restrictions.

Hard work paid off
Hard work paid off

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The sudden shutdown of public and private schools last March due to COVID sent teachers, administrators and families back to the drawing board to figure out how to continue their children's education in the face of great uncertainty.

Clarion, Forest counties report more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.

Tri-county area adds 9 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

CRASH COURSE
CRASH COURSE

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.

Tri-county reports 7 cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Building razed
Building razed

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.

The old college try
The old college try

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer

Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.

Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
Man pulled from storm sewage pipe

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.

Man pulled from sewer in Franklin

Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.

'A huge upgrade'
'A huge upgrade'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.

OC tavern carries on
OC tavern carries on

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

McNerney's, a popular St. Patrick's Day tavern in Oil City, was down to takeout meals only on Wednesday, but not down on its luck.

Flashy footwear
Flashy footwear

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

A group of Franklin High School art students have the chance to bring thousands of dollars home to their school district by participating in the "Vans Custom Culture" contest.

Clarion, Venango add 6 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.