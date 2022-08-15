Cranberry Mall has lost more tenants in recent weeks and is once again listed for sale.
Tags
Cranberry Mall has lost more tenants in recent weeks and is once again listed for sale.
Phone service has been restored at the Oil City office for The Derrick, The News-Herald and the Clarion News.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
TITUSVILLE — After years of wanting to honor its military veterans, Titusville now has dozens of banners displayed along Main and Spring streets that recognize them for service to their country.
According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
- Updated
According to Clarion state police, the closed portion of Route 338 in Knox has reopened as of 10:50 a.m.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.
- Updated
Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.
Eighty-plus-degrees and the sun beating down didn’t wilt the enthusiasm of the Oil City Oiler Marching Band on Friday as it concluded its five-day band camp.
- By ASHLEY BARLETTA Clarion News writer
-
ASHLAND TWP. — Timothy Thompson takes what other people discard, turns it into cash and then uses that cash to help others.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE — The transformation of Marienville Park to Marienville Area Community Garden was celebrated Monday with a ceremony, during which state officials also were present.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.
Michael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, died July 1, 2022.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
HAWTHORN — It’s often said the more things change, the more they stay the same. That applies to the Clarion County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Ezra “EZ” Brooks loves hot dogs. In fact, he loves hot dogs so much he is making E-Z Dogs his first business.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity visited the Pepro operation on Colbert Avenue in Oil City on Tuesday during a tour through the state.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Oil City fire chief Derek Long says many drivers need to have a better understanding about what to do when they see an emergency vehicle.
- Updated
According to the Penelec website, power is gradually being restored to areas that lost power today as a result of storms.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
More people are enjoying the products at the Oil City farmers market since it changed its hours at the beginning of July, according to organizers.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The woods were cool and green and the breeze was pleasant as groups of Jeeps snaked their way along designated trails in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The second day of Discovery Days Camp at Drake Well was held Thursday, and nine youngsters learned a thing or two about the history of oil.
- From staff reports
-
A 44-year reunion concert by former local band Double Play will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin VFW.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
An Oil City business that has operated here since 1878 and spans four generations of one family has been turned over to a longtime employee who says he feels like “part of the family.”
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
If walls could talk, what a story they could tell at an old house that was once a tavern in Irwin Township in the early 19th century.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Have you ever wanted to check out the glories of the Milky Way and the Big Dipper through a telescope? How about through a 30-inch Dobsonian telescope that is bigger than you are?
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Clark’s Donuts — a staple of the Venango County region for 85 years — has changed ownership.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Matthew Woolcock, who graduated last month from Cranberry High School, became the first Venango Technology Center student to place at the national Skills USA tournament.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.
- From staff reports
-
The July 4th weekend is here, and festivities to mark the holiday are planned all across the region the next few days.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda, died June 2, 2022.
- Helen Fielding
-
Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey stopped to visit 100 Seneca in Oil City on Monday and announced a $400,000 federal earmark for renovations to the building.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Cranberry Mall started as a beat-bopping, booming shopping center when it opened in 1981 – the hangout destination for area teens and the go-to place for clothing, appliances and more.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Despite controversy that has besieged the Franklin Area School District over the past few years, Acting Superintendent Eugene Thomas, whose term as full superintendent begins July 1, didn’t hesitate to take the position.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Oops? Tommy Lee's cheeky full-frontal photo sparks Instagram censorship debate
-
Police release details on Knox-area gunfire
-
Ashton Kutcher reveals that ‘super rare’ disease took his hearing, vision and balance
-
Small-town girl hits it big!
-
Mercedes driver involved in 13 prior wrecks before crash that killed 5, DA says
-
Why did Anne Heche buy a ‘random’ red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?
-
Meme-stock frenzy returns, baffling Wall Street’s ‘smart guys’
-
Woman accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from another woman
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
First degree murder charge added in death of OC woman
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
New Bethlehem area Garage Sale. 9361 Curllsville Rd, Thur…
Rockland - Antiques, tools, HH, toys. Multi family sale 4…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - John Boy, SunHi, Bounty & Lo…
Found petite blond pit bull on 5th Ave. Clarion Tues Aug.…
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…
Attention Please read Matthew chapter 24 in the Bible.
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Small-town girl hits it big!
-
Football season is here
-
Wilber: USA's secret weapon
-
Bobcats, Eagles rule links
-
Who is an 'outdoorsman'? The answer may surprise
-
Cooper named Golden Eagles' interim coach
-
Sports Mailbag
-
Oil City stars blast FLAG, 20-10
-
DuBois' 12U all-stars capture Section 1 baseball title
-
Ashley steps down as Clarion coach
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from another woman
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 12
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 13
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 9
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 15
-
Police & Fire Calls - Aug. 10
-
Police release details on Knox-area gunfire
-
Police & Fire - Aug. 10
-
Police and Fire - Aug. 8