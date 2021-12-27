Coming up: Special 3-part series

A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions of the newspaper, and on TheDerrick.com.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. Merry Christmas!
Girls Basketball: North East 52, Cochranton 42; Lakeview 57, Hickory 33
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
On Dec. 10, people across the country watched in horror as a tornado ripped through western Kentucky, destroying homes, lives and livelihoods.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Joan Kriebel makes tiny sleighs, and the sale of those sleighs has generated money to help needy veterans in Clarion County.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 54, Cranberry 13; Clarion 48, Venango Catholic 32; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 25; North Clarion 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 15; West Middlesex 58, Grove City 29
Girls Basketball: Maplewood 52, Franklin 31; Wilmington 35; Oil City 15; Redbank Valley 52, Karns City 45
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Thirty-six years ago, a little girl from Franklin gave up her beloved blanket to keep baby Jesus warm.
Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 45, Cochranton 42 Girls basketball: Franklin 66, Titusville 9; Union City 50, Rocky Grove 20; Union 46, Cranberry 13; Venango Catholic 51, Youngsville 32; Brockway 48, Moniteau 34; Cochranton 49, Girard 45; Grove City 47, Mercer 32
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Cool temperatures and a steady rain did not deter about 150 people from attending the Wreaths Across America commemoration on Saturday at Clarion Cemetery.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
On Jan. 4, for the first time in almost 40 years, Rex Munsee will not be carrying a badge. When Sheriff-elect Shawn Zerfoss is sworn in, Munsee will be a civilian.
Boys Basketball: Redbank Valley 62, Clarion-Limestone 42; Grove City 51, Slippery Rock 47, OT; Meadville 64, Oil City 62, OT; Rocky Grove 62, Jamestown 50; Karns City 56, Cranberry 19; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Venango Catholic 30; Keystone 47, Moniteau 44; Clarion 63, Union 60
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Tomorrow’s entrepreneurs visited today’s businesses on Thursday, as four eAcademy students toured various downtown Franklin businesses to learn firsthand how to manage a business.
Boys Basketball: Allegheny-Clarion Valley 64, Cambridge Springs 51
- From staff reports
Once upon a time, they sat under a live Christmas tree waiting for young boys and girls. They were things like pickup trucks and dump trucks, dolls and dollhouses, to name a few.
Girls Basketball: Union 49, Venango Catholic 23
Boys Basketball: Franklin 68, Oil City 36; Rocky Grove 67, Cranberry 29; Keystone 54, Cochranton 39; DuBois 51, Clarion 36; Karns City 64, Portersville Christian 30; North East 67, A-C Valley 52; Saegertown 52, North Clarion 40; Brookville 56, Union 34; Redbank Valley 58, Jamestown 44; Gener…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The goat that ran loose in Franklin a few months ago is living his best life at Sugarcreek Sanctuary and giving back to the community.
A walk through Bethlehem opened Friday evening at the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Cooperstown.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
HERSHEY — All you can ask for is a chance.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Brutal rain and winds on Monday afternoon brought Franklin’s record-breaking community Christmas tree to the ground on Monday afternoon, but by early evening the city had a new tree.
- By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
PITTSBURGH — Everybody knows that you’re not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.
Oil City on Friday night was festive with activities and the sounds of Christmas music filled Town Square for the return of Christmas Past.
Clarion County coroner Dan Shingledecker is seeking family members of a Clarion man who was pronounced dead Wednesday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Betsy Kellner has left quite a legacy during her 26 years at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry.
Mary Jane McKinney, of Rimersburg, died Nov. 1, 2021.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Almost a year after a car crash left him seriously injured, Rocky Grove senior Jake Hellem has completed all the training to earn his yellow helmet that signifies he is a full-fledged member of the Rocky Grove fire department.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.
- By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
CLARION — What’s black and white and red all over?
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Hunters were busy Friday as they headed to their camps, staked out their favorite spots and bought the supplies they need for today’s first day of firearms deer season.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Many of the wooded hillsides of Venango County still tell the story of the oil boom in the form of large wooden barrels and rusted pumping equipment.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
In-person programming is still going on at local libraries, with both ongoing programs and changing offerings for school-aged youth.
HARRISBURG — Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam over the weekend announced all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
- By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor
It wasn’t easy, but it was historic.
District 9 Class 1A Championship: Redbank Valley 28, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 21
The anticipation of the Christmas season was in the air Thursday afternoon as trees went up in the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
PIAA CLASS 1A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINALS: CLARION 3, BISHOP CANEVIN 0
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Clarion County leaders gathered Monday to discuss the dwindling number of ambulance personnel and services in the county, especially in rural areas.
