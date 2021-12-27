A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions of the newspaper, and on TheDerrick.com.

Coming up: Special 3-part series

Commercial vehicles under speed restriction on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…

Local high school sports scores 12-22-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 54, Cranberry 13; Clarion 48, Venango Catholic 32; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 25; North Clarion 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 15; West Middlesex 58, Grove City 29

Local high school sports scores 12-20-21

Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 45, Cochranton 42 Girls basketball: Franklin 66, Titusville 9; Union City 50, Rocky Grove 20; Union 46, Cranberry 13; Venango Catholic 51, Youngsville 32; Brockway 48, Moniteau 34; Cochranton 49, Girard 45; Grove City 47, Mercer 32

Local high school sports scores 12-17-21

Boys Basketball: Redbank Valley 62, Clarion-Limestone 42; Grove City 51, Slippery Rock 47, OT; Meadville 64, Oil City 62, OT; Rocky Grove 62, Jamestown 50; Karns City 56, Cranberry 19; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Venango Catholic 30; Keystone 47, Moniteau 44; Clarion 63, Union 60

The novelty of old toys never wears off
The novelty of old toys never wears off

  • From staff reports

Once upon a time, they sat under a live Christmas tree waiting for young boys and girls. They were things like pickup trucks and dump trucks, dolls and dollhouses, to name a few.

Local high school sports scores 12-10-21

Boys Basketball: Franklin 68, Oil City 36; Rocky Grove 67, Cranberry 29; Keystone 54, Cochranton 39; DuBois 51, Clarion 36; Karns City 64, Portersville Christian 30; North East 67, A-C Valley 52; Saegertown 52, North Clarion 40; Brookville 56, Union 34; Redbank Valley 58, Jamestown 44; Gener…

Franklin goat living his best life
Franklin goat living his best life

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

The goat that ran loose in Franklin a few months ago is living his best life at Sugarcreek Sanctuary and giving back to the community.

Knights handle Oilers in opener
Knights handle Oilers in opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.

Franklin Christmas tree down
Franklin Christmas tree down

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Brutal rain and winds on Monday afternoon brought Franklin’s record-breaking community Christmas tree to the ground on Monday afternoon, but by early evening the city had a new tree.

Headed to Hershey!
Headed to Hershey!

  • By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

PITTSBURGH — Everybody knows that you’re not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.

Grove student overcomes injuries to earn yellow helmet
Grove student overcomes injuries to earn yellow helmet

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Almost a year after a car crash left him seriously injured, Rocky Grove senior Jake Hellem has completed all the training to earn his yellow helmet that signifies he is a full-fledged member of the Rocky Grove fire department.

Update: PennDOT lifts speed restriction on Interstate 80

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.