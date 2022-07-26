Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.
According to the Penelec website, power is gradually being restored to areas that lost power today as a result of storms.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
More people are enjoying the products at the Oil City farmers market since it changed its hours at the beginning of July, according to organizers.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The woods were cool and green and the breeze was pleasant as groups of Jeeps snaked their way along designated trails in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The second day of Discovery Days Camp at Drake Well was held Thursday, and nine youngsters learned a thing or two about the history of oil.
- From staff reports
A 44-year reunion concert by former local band Double Play will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin VFW.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
An Oil City business that has operated here since 1878 and spans four generations of one family has been turned over to a longtime employee who says he feels like “part of the family.”
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
If walls could talk, what a story they could tell at an old house that was once a tavern in Irwin Township in the early 19th century.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Have you ever wanted to check out the glories of the Milky Way and the Big Dipper through a telescope? How about through a 30-inch Dobsonian telescope that is bigger than you are?
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Clark’s Donuts — a staple of the Venango County region for 85 years — has changed ownership.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Matthew Woolcock, who graduated last month from Cranberry High School, became the first Venango Technology Center student to place at the national Skills USA tournament.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.
- From staff reports
The July 4th weekend is here, and festivities to mark the holiday are planned all across the region the next few days.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda, died June 2, 2022.
- Helen Fielding
Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey stopped to visit 100 Seneca in Oil City on Monday and announced a $400,000 federal earmark for renovations to the building.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The Cranberry Mall started as a beat-bopping, booming shopping center when it opened in 1981 – the hangout destination for area teens and the go-to place for clothing, appliances and more.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Despite controversy that has besieged the Franklin Area School District over the past few years, Acting Superintendent Eugene Thomas, whose term as full superintendent begins July 1, didn’t hesitate to take the position.
- From staff reports
Franklin’s annual Fourth of July Festivities Week returns with its traditional parade and fireworks, but also a lot of music and children’s activities.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Several large infrastructure projects will bring a lot of construction to downtown Oil City next year.
HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations fo…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.
Several roads in Forest and Warren counties remain closed or limited due to trees and utilities that were brought down by extreme weather on Thursday.
Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Flag Day services were held Tuesday in Franklin’s Bandstand Park and Oil City’s Hasson Park.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Eagle Scout with Troop 28 in Rocky Grove earned all the merit badges offered by the Boy Scouts earlier this year, and it was a goal he set for himself “a long time ago.”
HOWE TWP. – State police at Marienville are searching for two people who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile holding facility on June 12.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.
Missing firearm
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The long legacy of the O’Toole family is drawing to a close after nearly 75 years in teaching or administrative positions at the West Forest schools in Forest Area School District.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
The Franklin Area High School Black Knight Marching Band — once again — showed its patriotic spirit when it represented Pennsylvania in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Scaffolding rises up the side of 100 Seneca, the imposing, five-story former bank in downtown Oil City, as renovation work continues at the landmark building.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
Shouts rang across the field beside Venango Catholic High School on Tuesday. Loud growls, kah-kahs and howls joined the din.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, died May 1, 2022.
