Venango County commissioners visited with Franklin High School seniors and juniors Thursday to discuss the role of a commissioner, running for public office and the importance of voting.
After the commissioners gave a bit of background on what a day in the life of their job might look like, the men turned their attention toward recruiting the next generation of politicians.
"Start small," said Albert Abramovic. "Next year will be the local elections and there are plenty of empty tickets."
Abramovic said a good place to start if a student was interested in getting into politics or just making a difference in their community would be a township supervisor position.
Mike Dulaney said he had never considered politics until he returned to the area and sought a seat on Franklin City Council. He said the experience made him feel that he was exacting real changes in his community and inspired him to run for commissioner.
The point the trio tried to drive home with the students was what they say the reality of politics really is - bipartisanship.
"It's not always as contentious as what it looks like right now," said Sam Breene.
Abramovic then said he doesn't look at a person as a party, but as a whole person.
The three men then turned their attention to the issue of voting.
"How many of you are over 18," Breene asked and was answered by upwards of 20 raised hands.
"How many are registered to vote?"
Several hands dropped.
Breene asked how many of those registered to vote were voting by mail, and all hands disappeared.
"So all of you are voting in person? I really hope you do," Breene said.
In response to a question posed by senior government teacher Matthew Gustafson, Abramovic detailed why Pennsylvania is so important to this year's presidential election.
Abramovic said he fully believes Erie County will decide the state, but he told the students that if everyone believes their vote matters, the state could swing either way as evidenced in the 2016 presidential election.
"Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes. If those 44,000 people didn't vote, Pennsylvania might still be blue," Abramovic said.
Abramovic reiterated that every vote matters, especially in local elections, and he said this year the county received voter registration applications from a slew of people who have never voted.