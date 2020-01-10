Constantino hits milestone in Bobcats' romp

CLARION - Kaitlyn Constantino notched her 1,000th career point on a feed from teammate Jordan Best in the third quarter en route to a 22-point performance as the Bobcats topped visiting Forest Area, 67-18, in a KSAC crossover matchup.
Coach Roger Walter's Bobcats (6-4, 3-2 KSAC Large) jumped out to a commanding 23-4 lead after one before extending it to 41-8 at the break. The Bobcats held an 8-6 edge in the third and outscored the Fires 18-4 in the fourth.
Constantino, who entered the contest needing 13 points to reach the milestone, becomes the seventh player in Clarion school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau and the first since Maci Thornton in 2015. She also added five rebounds and six steals to her statline. Meanwhile, Best collected 12 points to go along with five steals, four rebounds and three helpers and Evelyn Lerch knocked down a pair of threes on her way to seven points.
Forest Area's Jessica Wagner had a team-high six points while Desiree Ginnery and Megan Clow each had four.
Both teams will turn around and play today as Clarion travels to Venango Catholic and Forest Area hosts Redbank Valley.
Lakeview 52, Sharon 18
STONEBORO - Lakeview senior Reagan Burke totaled 15 points on the strength of a trio of three pointers as the Sailors routed Sharon, 52-18, in a Region 4 matchup.
Coach Gary Burke's Sailors (9-2, 1-1 R4) held the Tigers to under five points in each quarter as Lakeview took a 12-5 lead after one before a 12-3 edge in the second. Lakeview outscored Sharon 28-10 the rest of the way to clinch its first region win of the year.
Austa Reed joined Burke as the lone players in double-digits with 12 points. Reese Gadsby collected six points while Dani Sontheimer knocked down a three on the way to five points.
Jordi Murphy led all Sharon scorers with seven points.
Lakeview will travel to Jamestown on Saturday.
Hickory 36, Franklin 24
Reanna Daniels poured in a game-high 20 points as Hickory pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Franklin, 36-24 in a Region 5 matchup at the Castle.
The Hornets led 5-2 after one period, 15-11 at the half and 23-18 through three quarters before taking the final stanza, 13-6.
Zelika Hartle and Lauren Billingsley led the Knights (4-8 overall, 1-4 R-5) with seven points apiece. Peyton Goodrick grabbed a team-high six rebounds while Hartle and Camdon Bashor had five caroms each.
Franklin will play Monday at Oil City.
Grove City 51, Meadville 47
GROVE CITY - Becca Santom poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Grove City to a 51-47 victory over visiting Meadville in a Region 5 thriller.
The Eagles led 10-9 after one quarter and 23-19 at the midpoint before the Bulldogs trimmed the margin to 36-34 by the end of the third. The fourth quarter - and the victory - went Grove City's way with a 15-13 frame.
Clara Hannon added 12 points to the win for the Eagles with Emma Santom chipping in with 12.
Grove City will host Reynolds on Saturday.
Slippery Rock 62, Oil City 21
SLIPPERY ROCK - Oil City found itself in a big hole early on and was never able to climb out of as homestanding Slippery Rock rolled to a 62-21 victory in Region 5 play.
The Oilers trailed 20-5 after one quarter and 45-9 at the break before tightening the final score up a little by winning the second half 17-12.
Freshmen Maddy Marczak and Emma Stahl paced Oil City will five points apiece while Ali Manning added four. Alex Dobson, Cassidy Sutley and Kylee Copley pitched in with a field goal each.
Ella McDermott had 12 points for the Rockets, who had four girls reach double figures in the game.
Slippery Rock narrowly won the junior varsity contest, 36-35.
Oil City will host Franklin on Monday.
Kennedy Catholic 84, Rocky Grove 12
HERMITAGE - Rocky Grove's Amy Ruditis score six of her team-high eight points in the Orioles' 84-12 loss on the road to Kennedy Catholic in Region 1 play.
Kennedy Catholic led 25-0 after one period, 51-4 at the half and 68-4 through three quarters.
The Orioles (1-10 overall, 0-5 R-1) will host Jamestown on Monday in a varsity-only contest at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Punsxy 57, A-C Valley 54
PUNXSUTAWNEY - A-C Valley put up a strong fourth-quarter comeback, but it fell just short in a 57-54 loss to homestanding Punxsutawney on Thursday in non-conference action.
The Falcons trailed 23-19 after one quarter, 36-31 at the half and 51-41 through three quarters before winning the third quarter 13-6 to fall by just the three-point margin.
Eddie Stevanus notched a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards in the loss for A-C Valley while Levi Orton scored a game-high 17 points. Eli Penny and Cole Dehart chipped in with eight apiece.
Micah Kriebel led the Chucks with 13 points.
The Falcons will return to the court today at Cranberry.