Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified Ronald Runeric as the man who drowned in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough Saturday.
Franklin state police issued a press release stating the man was 71 from Akron, Ohio.
Rugh said Sunday that Runeric was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.
Police said Rugh ruled the death accidental due to drowning.
When police arrived, they found Runeric stuck between broken cement at "The Trussell," a local fly fishing hole, police said.
Police said that it appeared Runeric had lost his balance on slippery cement and fell into the water between the broken cement.
Police said Runeric was unable to recover from the fall and died as a result of drowning in the approximate 6-7 feet deep water.
Hikers in the area noticed fishing gear on the cement and began to look closer at the scene and found Runeric, according to police.