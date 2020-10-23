HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Venango County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 (eight confirmed and three probable) and Clarion County reported two new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has 203 total cases (142 confirmed and 61 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, also reported one probable case is now a confirmed case, giving the county 200 total cases (152 confirmed and 48 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 18 total cases (15 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported seven new cases (six confirmed and one probable). The county now has 438 total cases (336 confirmed and 102 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 21 new cases (16 confirmed and five probable). The county now has 969 total cases (838 confirmed and 131 probable).
The state on Friday reported 2,219 new statewide positive cases, 156 more than the number reported Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 190,579 (182,436 confirmed and 8,143 probable). There are 11,906 cases among health care workers.
The state said the number of new cases reported Friday is the largest one-day total since it began documenting the pandemic.
"Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April," the state said in its daily news release.
The number of new positive cases reported Friday marks 18 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 173 days.
Statewide there were 33 new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 8,625, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities.
Forest County has one employee case at one unnamed facility, according to the chart.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 25,122 resident cases and 5,455 cases among employees for a total of 30,577 cases at 1,039 distinct facilities in 62 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,699 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 16 and Thursday is 235,737, including 10,840 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 10,256. Statewide, there have been 2,200,868 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."