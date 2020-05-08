In spite of a grim global economy and pandemic incited closures, one Franklin business is using the smaller retail foot traffic to its advantage.
"We wanted to start slow and get a feel for it," said Chasity Zahner.
City Grub, at 217 Grant St., has been open for about two weeks, but owner and operator Zahner said the business has been in the works for almost a decade.
"We bought the building about seven years ago," Zahner said. "But we changed our minds and opened in Polk instead."
Zahner said she and her husband, Todd, made the decision to change venues predominantly because the Polk location which is now home to Country Grub came fully equipped for the business she and her husband wanted to open.
But now, as the couple grow as business owners, coupled with a feeling of readiness Zahner attributes largely to the chemistry and trust she and her husband have managed to build with their employees at the restaurant, she said the time was right to get their first purchase off the ground.
Zahner also said the coronavirus pandemic has given the business an opportunity to have something called a "soft opening," or a test run, without actually having to call it that.
"We did it this way so we weren't bombarded, I didn't want to set us up for disaster," Zahner said.
Since the food offerings are set up in a grab and go or takeout format, this was also a good time to test the waters.
While the two businesses share a similar name, Zahner said she really wants to keep the locations separate, something evidenced by the fare the businesses offer.
Zahner's desserts will be on hand for purchase in Franklin, but a slew of different food staples like paninis and breakfast sandwiches make up most of the menu items.
Zahner said treats traditionally consumed by children, namely penny candy and slushies, have been the calling card of the Franklin business.
"The kids are really digging it," Zahner said.
Another added bonus of opening now is the fact school-aged children who make up a large part of the neighborhood have become regular customers.
Zahner said many regulars from Country Grub have also made their way to Grant Street in the last two weeks.
"There's a lot going on down here and that's super special," she said of Franklin.
Another exciting factor for Zahner has been to reopen a building that was once a mainstay in the community.
"It's been closed for years, but it used to be Dicks Dairy," she said.
Zahner said many in the community still refer to the building as Dicks, and she said she would like to pay homage to the store by decorating it with historic articles and pictures.
"To us, it will always be Dicks Dairy," she said.
Zahner said while the "soft opening" has been successful and allowed the business to get its feet wet, she "can't wait until we all open back up."
She added that in the future, City Grub will have more menu items to offer and will be open longer.