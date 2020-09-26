Pollworker training sessions in Venango County are going well as the countdown nears for the Nov. 3 general election, Venango County director of elections Sabrina Backer said Friday.
Backer says the county has all the workers it needs for the election.
"We might need volunteers to help stuff envelopes," she said.
The county has received thousands of requests for mail-in ballots so far, Backer added.
About 20 juniors and seniors from Franklin High School will be among those manning the polls on Nov. 3, Backer said. The students were among the pollworkers who attended a training session Friday at the courthouse Annex.
On Election Day, all 44 polling places in the county will be open for in-person voting, Backer said. She added that there have been no changes in polling locations.
Backer stressed Friday that anyone who requested a mail-in ballot but then decides to vote in person must give pollworkers their mail-in ballot and the envelope it came in.
If either the envelope or ballot is missing, the person turning in the unmarked ballot or envelope will be able to vote using a provisional ballot, Backer said.
Two deadlines related to the election remain unchanged.
The deadline to register for the first time to vote, or change any information as to party registration, name or residency, is Oct. 19. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot is Oct. 27.
Information on the ballots, voter registration or other election-related questions may be directed to the county election offices.